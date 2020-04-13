Trump Retweets Post Calling For Fauci’s Ouster In First Sign Of Anger Toward Doctor

Latest
TRENTON, UNITED STATES - APRIL 3, 2020:New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) speaks at the Coronavirus press briefing in Trenton.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the White House on March 24, ... Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the White House on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 13, 2020 7:54 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump retweeted a post on Sunday night that called for National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s ouster, publicly indicating his displeasure with the doctor.

DeAnna Lorraine, a GOP challenger to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), had tweeted heavy criticism of Fauci, who plays a key role in the White House’s battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, and suggested that it was “time to #FireFauci.”

Trump retweeted her without directly acknowledging her call for the doctor’s firing.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape,” he wrote. “I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN”

Fauci has often had to do damage control in the media whenever Trump downplays the severity of COVID-19 or otherwise distorts the facts of the outbreak, publicly putting the two men’s stances on the virus at odds.

As a result, conservative pro-Trump figures have railed against Fauci, who now requires extra security detail after receiving threats.

Though Trump has not publicly expressed any anger toward Fauci up until Sunday night, he reportedly began privately growing resentful of the doctor in March.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
