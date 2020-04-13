Trump Retweets Post Calling For Fauci’s Ouster In First Sign Of Anger Toward Doctor

President Donald Trump retweeted a post on Sunday night that called for National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s ouster, publicly indicating his displeasure with the doctor.

DeAnna Lorraine, a GOP challenger to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), had tweeted heavy criticism of Fauci, who plays a key role in the White House’s battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, and suggested that it was “time to #FireFauci.”

Trump retweeted her without directly acknowledging her call for the doctor’s firing.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape,” he wrote. “I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN”

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Fauci has often had to do damage control in the media whenever Trump downplays the severity of COVID-19 or otherwise distorts the facts of the outbreak, publicly putting the two men’s stances on the virus at odds.

As a result, conservative pro-Trump figures have railed against Fauci, who now requires extra security detail after receiving threats.

Though Trump has not publicly expressed any anger toward Fauci up until Sunday night, he reportedly began privately growing resentful of the doctor in March.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.