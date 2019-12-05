Another House GOPer Jumps Ship: Rep. Tom Graves Announces He Won’t Run For Reelection

Following the stream of departing House Republicans, Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA) announced on Thursday that he will not seek reelection in 2020.

“Today I announced to my friends and fellow Georgians that I will not be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020,” Graves tweeted. “Serving the country I love so much, and representing the community I hold so dear, is an honor that won’t be replicated.”

In the official resignation letter attached to the tweet, Graves stated he planned to “join my family in their new and unique journeys” in lieu of a reelection campaign.

The House’s GOP caucus has seen a wave of retirement announcements over the past several months, most notably among Texas Republicans, which the Republican lawmakers blame on their minority status in the chamber.

Graves’ decision may be the starting point for other retirements that typically arise during the holiday season.