Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to give the National Thanksgiving Turkey Butter a presidential ‘pardon’ during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. Following the presidential pardon, the 47-pound turkey which was raised by farmer Wellie Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina, will reside at his new home, 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
49 mins ago
Trump Asks SCOTUS To Review House Subpoena Of His Accounting Firm
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him - Hundreds of New Yorkers joined members of Rise and Resist to protest Donald Trump's visit to New York City outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable on immigration and then attend dinner with supporters. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Who Is Rudy Giuliani Meeting With Right Now In Kyiv? Ne’er-Do-Wells And Conspiracists
at Sagamore Hotel on February 6, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida.
1 hour ago
Karen McDougal Slaps Fox With Defamation Suit Over Comments On Hush Payments

Another House GOPer Jumps Ship: Rep. Tom Graves Announces He Won’t Run For Reelection

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA) leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the basement of the Capitol on October 24, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
December 5, 2019 1:36 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Following the stream of departing House Republicans, Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA) announced on Thursday that he will not seek reelection in 2020.

“Today I announced to my friends and fellow Georgians that I will not be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020,” Graves tweeted. “Serving the country I love so much, and representing the community I hold so dear, is an honor that won’t be replicated.”

In the official resignation letter attached to the tweet, Graves stated he planned to “join my family in their new and unique journeys” in lieu of a reelection campaign.

The House’s GOP caucus has seen a wave of retirement announcements over the past several months, most notably among Texas Republicans, which the Republican lawmakers blame on their minority status in the chamber.

Graves’ decision may be the starting point for other retirements that typically arise during the holiday season.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: