Angry White Dude Who Came At MSNBC Reporter On Air Has Been Arrested

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: From left, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building featuring testimony by Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump, on Russian interference in the 2016 election on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
(Screenshot: Gulfport Police Department)
September 3, 2021 10:00 a.m.

The man who got in MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster’s face in the middle of a live shot in Mississippi during Hurricane Ida, was taken into custody on Thursday.

Benjamin Eugene Dagley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ violent fugitive task force in Dayton, Ohio, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement.

The Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi charged Dagley with disturbance of the peace, violation of an emergency curfew, and two counts of assault.

Law enforcement issued the arrest warrant the day after Dagley, who is white, stormed in front of the camera and screamed at Brewster, who is Black.

Dagley has previously had a run-in with the law over criminal assault and drilling holes into a tank full of dangerous chemicals at an electroplating company in 2017.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
