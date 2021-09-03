Angry White Dude Who Came At MSNBC Reporter On Air Has Been Arrested

The man who got in MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster’s face in the middle of a live shot in Mississippi during Hurricane Ida, was taken into custody on Thursday.

Benjamin Eugene Dagley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ violent fugitive task force in Dayton, Ohio, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement.

The Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi charged Dagley with disturbance of the peace, violation of an emergency curfew, and two counts of assault.

Law enforcement issued the arrest warrant the day after Dagley, who is white, stormed in front of the camera and screamed at Brewster, who is Black.

Things got very hairy for NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live Hurricane Ida report from Gulfport, MS. Some guy jumps out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts Brewster's crew, prompting a shaken Craig Melvin to express extreme concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

Dagley has previously had a run-in with the law over criminal assault and drilling holes into a tank full of dangerous chemicals at an electroplating company in 2017.