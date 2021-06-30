Latest
21 mins ago ago
Florida Game Wardens Join Red State Pilgrimage To Southern Border
2 hours ago ago
WSJ: Manhattan DA Expected To Charge Trump Org, CFO Weisselberg Thursday
4 hours ago ago
Morning Memo: House GOP Leaders Urge ‘No’ Vote On Jan. 6 Select Committee Because Of Course They Are

America’s Top Secret Intel Agency Trolls Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. on March 29, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
June 30, 2021 11:43 a.m.

The National Security Agency (NSA) is keeping it blunt with Fox New host Tucker Carlson, who’s been accusing the agency of spying on him in a conspiracy to get him kicked off the air.

In a highly unusual move, the NSA on Tuesday night released a public statement directly telling Carlson by name that “this allegation is untrue.”

“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the agency said. “NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.”

Carlson doubled down on his accusation shortly afterward on his program, saying the NSA’s statement “an entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community’s lackeys at CNN and MSNBC.”

“We made a very straightforward claim: NSA has read my private emails without my permission,” the Fox News host said. “Tonight’s statement from the NSA does not deny that and instead it comes with this non sequitur: Tucker Carlson has never been an intel target.”

But as CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter points out, Carlson’s own network hasn’t backed his claims, which the Fox News host says came from a “whistleblower” at the NSA.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: