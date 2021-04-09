Amazon Union Drive Appears To Fail In Alabama

The momentous unionization effort at Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama appears to have failed as of Friday after the tally showed the “no” votes took up more than half the ballots.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which led the campaign, announced that the organization would be challenging the election results and filing a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) accusing Amazon of “corrupting this election.”

“Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees,” NLRB President Stuart Appelbaum said. “We won’t let Amazon’s lies, deception and illegal activities go unchallenged, which is why we are formally filing charges against all of the egregious and blatantly illegal actions taken by Amazon during the union vote.”

The company responded to the outcome with its own statement.

“Amazon didn’t win—our employees made the choice to vote against joining a union,” the company said. “Our employees are the heart and soul of Amazon, and we’ve always worked hard to listen to them, take their feedback, make continuous improvements, and invest heavily to offer great pay and benefits in a safe and inclusive workplace.”

President Joe Biden, arguably the most pro-labor president in recent history, had signaled support for the effort in February, declaring in a video that “workers in Alabama” were making a “vitally important choice” on whether to unionize.

He also slammed employer’s attempts to scare workers away from unionizing.

“There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda,” the President said.

Several lawmakers in Congress backed the unionization push as well: Reps. Andy Levin (D-MI), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), Terri Sewell (D-AL) and Nikema Williams (D-GA) went to the facility to meet with the workers and organizers last month.

Senate Budget Committee chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasted Amazon for its aggressive campaign against unionization, leading the tech giant to start a bizarre Twitter feud with the senators.

That fight marked one of several of Amazon’s ill-considered attempts to clap back at critics of its labor abuses on Twitter, such as when the account snarkily asked Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” in response to his remark that warehouse workers were made to urinate in bottles (they are, by the way).

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) emerged as the lone Republican to endorse the campaign, though he bizarrely framed his support around the GOP’s obsession with culture wars and combating “wokeness.”