during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
Amash: Pelosi’s ‘Making A Mistake’ Not Starting Impeachment Proceedings

UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., speaks at a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on the Smith-Amash Amendment to the FY2013 National Defense Authorization Act that would "prevent the indefinite detention of and use of military custody for individuals detained on U.S. soil - including U.S. citizens - and ensure access to due process and the federal court system, as the Constitution provides." (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
July 7, 2019 9:56 am

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) said on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “making a mistake” by not starting impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Amash, who recently left the Republican Party to become an independent, told CNN reporter Jake Tapper that Pelosi’s reluctance to begin impeachment proceedings is a “big problem.”

“From a principled, moral position, she’s making a mistake,” Amash said. “From a strategic position, she’s making a mistake.”

“When she says things like, ‘Oh, I think that we need to have the strongest case before we go forward,’ what she’s telling the American people is she doesn’t think there’s a strong case,” he continued. “If she doesn’t think that, then she shouldn’t open her mouth in the first place and say she thinks there’s impeachable conduct.”

The Michigan congressman pointed out that most Americans don’t have time to read special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report in full.

“They expect Congress to do the work for them. They want Speaker Pelosi to do the work,” Amash said. “They want other members to do the work and if she doesn’t want to go forward then we have a big problem.”

Before he left the party, Amash was the only Republican in Congress who called for Trump’s impeachment after the Mueller report was released.

Watch Amash below:

