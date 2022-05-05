Latest
Stewart Rhodes
18 hours ago ago
Oath Keepers Leader Had Line To Trump Intermediary On Jan. 6, Plea Deal Suggests
18 hours ago ago
Who Had Access To The Leaked SCOTUS Draft Overturning Roe?
21 hours ago ago
In A Post-Roe America, Expect More Births In A Country Where Maternal Mortality Continues To Rise

Alito Abandons First Scheduled Public Appearance Since Roe Opinion Leak

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito testifies about the court's budget during a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee's Financial Services and General Government Subco... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito testifies about the court's budget during a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee's Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee March 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. Members of the subcommittee asked the justices about court security, televising oral arguments and codes of ethics for the court. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 5, 2022 8:55 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has scrapped plans to attend a judicial conference that begins on Thursday, which would’ve been his first public appearance since a bombshell draft of his opinion dismantling Roe v. Wade was leaked on Monday.

Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday that Alito would not be going to the judicial conference for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the appellate court the justice is assigned to oversee.

McCabe did not explain Alito’s cancellation.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who reportedly voted with Alito to strike down Roe, is scheduled to speak at the judicial conference for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. Chief Justice John Roberts is slated to appear at the same conference on Thursday.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Supreme Court has publicly commented on the leak only once so far, when it confirmed on Tuesday that the draft was authentic but “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The confirmation came as a part of Roberts’ announcement that he had ordered the Marshal of the Court to investigate the leak, which he described as a “singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: