news

Judge Slaps Alex Jones With Sanctions In Sandy Hook Hoax Lawsuit

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
June 18, 2019 5:54 pm

Judge Barbara Bellis ruled to sanction conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday in the Sandy Hook shooting victims’ families’ defamation case against Jones, according to CNN.

Bellis sanctioned Jones after the far-right radio host belligerently accused the lawyer representing the Sandy Hook families of planting child pornography in his emails.

Jones made those accusations during his show on Friday, all while screaming “You fucking child molesters! I’ll fucking get you in the end!” and pounding his fist on a photo of the lawyer.

Now Jones can no longer file motions to dismiss the suit, which the family members of Sandy Hook victims filed after Jones had claimed that the shooting was a hoax. Several of Jones’ followers harassed the families of the victims as a result of the conspiracy theory.

The judge said Jones’ actions during the taping were “indefensible,” “unconscionable,” and even “possibly criminal,” CNN reported.

