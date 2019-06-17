The Sandy Hook Hoax Case Against Alex Jones Turns Even Uglier

The law firm representing the victims and families of the Sandy Hook shooting in their lawsuit against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed a motion on Monday claiming that Jones had threatened one of the firm’s attorneys on air.

Attorneys from Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder accused Jones of threatening Chris Mattei, the legal counsel for the Sandy Hook families currently suing Jones for defamation for calling the shooting a hoax, with violence during an InfoWars segment on Friday night.

It all began when the plaintiffs allegedly found images of child pornography while searching through InfoWars’ email metadata during the discovery process of the suit, according to the motion filed Monday. Based on that filing, it appears that the images were sent to Infowars email addresses, not by Jones.

The plaintiffs complained that Jones and his legal counsel did not go through the emails before handing over the data, which led to the plaintiffs discovering the images.

After lawyers for the plaintiffs alerted the FBI to the images, Mattei told Jones what they had found, according to the motion.

That apparently prompted Jones to blow up during his show Friday night, accusing Mattei of deliberately planting the child porn (the rant begins at the 2:33:30 timestamp, when Jones offers a $1 million reward to find and convict whoever sent the porn).

“I like women with big giant tits and big asses,” Jones growled. “I don’t like kids like you goddamn rapists. Eff-heads.”

Then the far-right commentator started yelling, “You fucks are going to get it.”

“You fucks are going to get it,” he shouted. “You fucking child molesters. I’ll fucking get you in the end. You fucks.”

Jones repeated his reward offer: “You’re trying to set me up with child porn, I’ll get your ass. One million dollars, you little gang members. One million dollars to put your head on a pike.”

At another point during the segment (timestamp 2:37:23), Jones slammed his fist on a picture of Mattei and muttered, “I’m gonna ki…” and cuts himself off.

“Anyway, I’m done,” Jones said. “Total war! You want it, you got it.”

The next hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Read the court filing below: