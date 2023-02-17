After Annoying Everyone Scott Edits Exceptions For Social Security And Medicare Into His Unpopular Plan

Latest
NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Florida Governor Rick Scott speaks to supporters as he declares victory in his senate race during his election night party at the LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort on November 06, 2018 in Naples, Florida. Governor Scott defeated Sen. Bill Nelson for the Florida Senate seat. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
February 17, 2023 10:59 a.m.
Updated February 17, 2023 1:08 p.m.
Amid fierce pushback from his fellow Republicans who are currently focused on feigning support for Social Security and Medicare, and criticism from the White House, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) changed the language of his “Rescue America” plan. 

The plan that read, “all federal legislation sunsets in 5 years” now includes exceptions for Social Security, Medicare and other essential services.

“All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years, with specific exceptions of Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. Note to President Biden, Sen. Schumer, and Sen. McConnell — As you know, this was never intended to apply to Social Security, Medicare, or the US Navy,” the proposal now reads, emphasis his.

This comes as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Scott have been sparring publicly over whether Republicans support cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Last week, McConnell renewed his staunch criticism for Scott’s unpopular 12-step plan

Scott’s plan — a proposal the Florida senator tried to push as a policy platform ahead of the 2022 midterms — was already widely rejected by many Republicans, including McConnell.

But the Minority Leader renewed his criticism just days after the State of the Union, when President Biden called out some Republicans for their ambitions to cut Social Security and Medicare. 

“That’s not a Republican plan. That was the Rick Scott plan,” McConnell said in an interview last week, referring to part of Scott’s proposal that called for all federal legislation to sunset with no exceptions for Social Security and Medicare. 

Scott had been standing by his plan insisting it didn’t include sunsetting Social Security and Medicare, despite the language.

The White House quickly came up with a witty response to Scott’s edits.

“We congratulate Senator Scott on joining the post-State of the Union red wave of Republicans acknowledging that they have, in fact, been attempting to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
