McConnell Again Pummels Rick Scott Over His Push To Sunset Social Security

February 10, 2023 11:40 a.m.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) criticized fellow Republican Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Thursday over his “Rescue America” plan, a Republican agenda guidebook that Scott tried to push ahead of the 2022 midterms that was roundly rejected by many GOPers, including McConnell. 

Scott’s been re-upping his bad policy since the State of the Union when Republicans tried to shout down President Biden for stating the truth – that some in their party want to hold the debt ceiling hostage in order to push cuts to Social Security and Medicare. That’s exactly what Scott’s proposal states: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years,” with no exceptions for Social Security and Medicare. 

Although this is not the first time McConnell countered Scott over his bizarre plan, the Minority Leader’s harsh comments on a Kentucky radio station come as Republicans are trying to make their opposition to cuts to the two programs loud and clear. 

“That’s not a Republican plan. That was the Rick Scott plan,” McConnell said in an interview on Terry Meiners’ radio program. “There were no plans to raise taxes on half the American people or to sunset Medicare or Social Security” in “the Republican plan,” he said. 

“I think we’re in a more authoritative position to state what the position of the party is than any single senator,” McConnell added. “It’s just a bad idea. I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own re-election in Florida, a state with more elderly people than any other state in America.”

But despite all the pushback from the minority leader, Scott’s team is keeping their stance by badmouthing the Minority Leader.

“Lol. Rick Scott knows how to win Florida a hell of a lot better than Mitch McConnell does,” longtime Scott spokesman Chris Hartline tweeted following McConnell’s remarks. “Some DC Republicans can keep parroting Democrat lies, but that won’t stop Rick Scott from fighting for conservative principles instead of caving to Biden every day.”

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel
