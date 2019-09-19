After 12th Place Bid For Senate, Neo-Nazi Launches Run For City Council In Idaho

Patrick Little, a neo-Nazi who’s advocated for making the United States “free from Jews,” is running for city council in the small town of Garden City, Idaho, various local outlets have reported.

Little is new to Idaho, having run for U.S. Senate as a Republican in California in 2018. He received nearly 90,000 votes in that race, finishing 12th in the “open primary” race in June. Ultimately, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) won re-election in November.

Little told the Idaho Press that his candidacy was an attempt to challenge “Jewish power.” The paper noted he’s also launched a 2020 presidential campaign. A website for the campaign identifies Little as a Nationally Social Democratic American Patriot Republican.

Per press reports, Little hasn’t been made welcome in Garden City.

“His public statements targeting the Jewish community as acting against this country are baloney,” Garden City Mayor John Evans told the Idaho Statesman. Evans told the Idaho Press that he’d never heard of Little before the news of his candidacy. Ada County Republican Party Chairman Ryan Davidson said the same to the Idaho Statesman.

“I don’t have any memory of someone in the Treasure Valley running on a blatantly, openly, violently anti-Semitic platform like that,” Boise-based Rabbi Dan Fink told the paper.

At one point during his failed Senate campaign, Little was kicked out of the California GOP convention. Afterward, he filmed a video of himself standing and spitting on the Israeli flag.

After the primary loss, Little began robocalling Idaho residents with messages claiming the Holocaust was “a lie.” The theme from “Friends” played in the background of the recordings.

“America has a Jewish problem,” Little said in the messages, which were obtained by the Spokesman Review. “To the people of Sandpoint, Bonner County, North Idaho: My name is Patrick Little, and I’ll be arriving shortly to make Sandpoint one of my new regional capitals throughout the country. This area has a reputation as a home to people with the moral courage to recognize the consequences of diversity.”

Little is a prominent figure among American neo-Nazis. A year ago, he agreed to take down posts off of the social media site Gab calling for the “ritual death by torture” and “complete eradication” of Jews, after Microsoft’s cloud service hosting the site threatened to shut it down over the posts. Earlier this year, he appeared on the “Goy Talk” podcast with the white nationalist who twice challenged former House Speaker Paul Ryan for his seat, Paul Nehlen.