Latest
3 mins ago
NC GOP Candidate Likened Repealing LGBTQ Protections To Rescuing Jews During WWII
10 mins ago
Trump Claims He ‘Wasn’t A Fan’ Of Epstein Despite Once Calling Him A ‘Terrific Guy’
2 hours ago
Proud Patriot Trump Says He’s Joining Fight To Restore Pledge Of Allegiance
news

Acosta All Of A Sudden Is ‘Pleased’ Epstein Is Facing New Charges

Al Drago/Getty Images North America
By
July 9, 2019 12:58 pm

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta hit former billionaire and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for the latest charges against him involving underage girls, calling the allegations “horrific.”

Acosta called the new charges an “important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice.”

Acosta’s statement comes as the Trump administration official faces increased scrutiny for the deal he helped orchestrate in 2008 when Epstein was accused of other sex crimes. Back then Epstein was sentenced to 13-months in prison and was given work release, so he could leave jail to work from his office. Acosta was the prosecutor on the case.

On Monday, Epstein was charged with orchestrating a sex trafficking ring with underage girls in the early 2000s and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

As Democrats call for Acosta’s resignation, Politico reported early Tuesday that Trump will likely make a decision about Acosta’s employment based on how long he remains in the news cycle.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: