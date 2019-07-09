Acosta All Of A Sudden Is ‘Pleased’ Epstein Is Facing New Charges

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta hit former billionaire and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for the latest charges against him involving underage girls, calling the allegations “horrific.”

Acosta called the new charges an “important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice.”

The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence. — Secretary Acosta (@SecretaryAcosta) July 9, 2019

Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice. — Secretary Acosta (@SecretaryAcosta) July 9, 2019

Acosta’s statement comes as the Trump administration official faces increased scrutiny for the deal he helped orchestrate in 2008 when Epstein was accused of other sex crimes. Back then Epstein was sentenced to 13-months in prison and was given work release, so he could leave jail to work from his office. Acosta was the prosecutor on the case.

On Monday, Epstein was charged with orchestrating a sex trafficking ring with underage girls in the early 2000s and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

As Democrats call for Acosta’s resignation, Politico reported early Tuesday that Trump will likely make a decision about Acosta’s employment based on how long he remains in the news cycle.