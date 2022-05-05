Latest
4 hours ago ago
Mastriano Swiftly Ends Interview Over Questions About Jan. 6, QAnon Conference
10 hours ago ago
Alito Abandons First Scheduled Public Appearance Since Roe Opinion Leak
Stewart Rhodes
1 day ago ago
Oath Keepers Leader Had Line To Trump Intermediary On Jan. 6, Plea Deal Suggests

Taking Cue From Roe Leak, Abbott Eyes Chance To ‘Resurrect’ SCOTUS Case On Undocumented Immigrants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks to the press on the grounds of Santa Fe High School on May, 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun an... Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks to the press on the grounds of Santa Fe High School on May, 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 5, 2022 1:54 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) seems to have spotted an opportunity for a new Trumpian stunt now that it’s been confirmed that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court is prepared to raze down Roe v. Wade.

During an interview with a conservative radio host on Wednesday, Abbott said the Texas government could attempt a do-over with Plyler v. Doe, a 1982 Supreme Court decision that struck down Texas’ ban on kids who are undocumented immigrants from receiving public education.

“Supreme Court ruled against us on the issue about denying – or let’s say Texas having to bear that burden,” the Republican governor said.

“I think we will resurrect that case and challenge this issue again,” he continued. “Because the expenses are extraordinary and the times are different than when Plyler v. Doe was issued many decades ago.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Abbott, who is up for reelection this year, has put cartoonish anti-immigration theater front and center of his agenda, from deploying thousands of Texas National Guard troops to the southern border (aka “Operation Lone Star”), to imposing extra border checks on cargo coming from Mexico, to sending buses and planes carrying migrants to D.C.

Each gambit has proven to be a failure in unique ways: The National Guard troops who were assigned to Operation Lone Star are demoralized by a lack supplies and decent housing; Abbott was forced to end his extra border checks because they were clogging up traffic and causing an economic catastrophe; and migrants are pretty happy about the free trips to D.C., where they can be more easily connected to immigration assistance services.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: