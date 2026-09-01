‘A Shit Show’: Postal Service Whistleblower Warns That New Project Will Sow Chaos in Election

A whistleblower complaint released this morning by the office of Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) offers a detailed and alarming portrait of the implementation of a new Postal Service rule as the agency scrambles to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order on mail-in voting ahead of the midterms.

The rule, the whistleblower complaint says, creates multiple layers of verification that each individual ballot must go through before it is delivered to a potential voter. The entire system was produced rapidly, in a “slapdash” manner, and, at times, the whistleblower alleges, in violation of court orders. It has barely been tested, the person alleges.

The complaint details the experience of a person it describes as having “direct knowledge of potentially catastrophic problems” with the Postal Service’s new system for mail-in ballots.

“USPS leadership, it appears, has discarded all best practices as they speed the project to be ready for a September 1 implementation — raising questions about whether catastrophic failure would be a feature rather than a bug,” reads the complaint, composed on the whistleblower’s behalf by Whistleblower Aid, a non-profit legal organization.

“In the final days before the planned September 1 launch date, the Whistleblower is

aware of multiple USPS officials describing the election ballot mail IT system

development process as ‘a shit show,'” the complaint states at another point.

The ultimate fate of Trump’s executive order will be decided by the Supreme Court. The USPS rule is current on hold following an order from U.S. District Court judge Indira Talwani — though, the whistleblower complaint says, USPS has not ceased work on the project, a possible violation of that order.

The new process as described in the whistleblower complaint places a tremendous burden on state election officials. These officials will have to enter information into a newly created “Federal Ballot Mail Portal” for each individual registered voter who will receive a mail-in ballot, the complaint says. This, it says, will create a state’s “Mail-In and Absentee Participation List.” Election officials will then also need to upload a manifest into a separate, “legacy bulk mailing system,” the complaint says, for each batch of ballots they want mailed.

USPS will then compare the manifest against the statewide list, it says.

Only if there is a 100% match will the ballots then advance to a second round of verification, the complaint says.

In that second round, the Postal Service will scan barcodes on each batch of ballots and compare them to the statewide list.

If those steps are cleared, the ballots will then be mailed.

The system creates significant room for error on the part of state officials and on the part of postal workers. It also creates the potential for malfunctioning barcode readers to invalidate a set of ballots, the whistleblower complaint says.

In that case, state officials would be required to figure out what went wrong and resubmit the whole batch of ballots.

“As presently designed, if even one bar code on one single ballot in a bulk-mailing of 10,000 ballots fails to properly scan during the verification process, the entire batch is rejected and sent back to the state – effectively stopping the ballots from being mailed to voters,” the whistleblower complaint reads. “Even under ordinary circumstances this would be problematic because of predictable errors in any barcode scanning process.”

Even that complicated process can only move forward if USPS’s portals function correctly, which the whistleblower believes to be unlikely, given the chaotic development process.

“Each of these problems: rushed development; a zero percent failure rate; and poor

management are cause for concern on their own. Taken together they present a clear picture of a fatally flawed process that cannot and will not protect American voters,” Blumenthal wrote in a letter to postmaster general David Steiner accompanying the complaint, and demanding answers to the allegations by Sept. 4 2026. Blumenthal is the top Democrat on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs’ committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Talwani, the district court judge who has heard multiple challenge to the executive order, found that USPS, in issuing this policy, violated an injunction. She placed the order on hold again on Aug. 27, 2026, but still USPS work continued, the whistleblower alleged.

“Specifically, work on the Portal and related ballot mail IT systems continued, despite the August 27, 2026 Temporary Restraining Order issued in the 1st Circuit, demanding that USPS ‘… take no further preparatory steps or implement in any way for elections occurring before or on November 3, 2026 . . .’ on various sections of new USPS ballot mail rule,” the complaint reads.

The Postal Service did not immediately reply to TPM’s request for comment on this claim, and on others made by the whistleblower.

If the rule is allowed to remain in place, the complaint alleges, “potentially millions of American voters may not receive their mail-in ballot this election cycle in a timely manner, or at all.”