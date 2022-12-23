A List Of All The Jan. 6 Committee Witnesses Who Pleaded The Fifth

With the release this week of its final report and of 34 deposition transcripts, the Jan. 6 committee has provided a fuller picture of who cooperated with its investigation – and who did not.
The committee had offered some clues about how many witnesses had taken the Fifth. Back in June, committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) hinted at the scope of noncooperation: “To date, more than 30 witnesses called before this committee … have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.” She wasn’t bullshitting, either.
According to TPM’s running count, at least 32 witnesses called before the committee pleaded the Fifth at least once.
Here’s the complete list:
Christopher Barcenas, Proud Boy and member of Miami-Dade’s Republican Executive Committee
Kathy Berden, a Republican National Committee member from Michigan
Alexander Bruesewitz, conservative political consultant
Patrick Casey, leader of the alt-right America First movement
Dion Cini, founder of TrumpSwag.com and noted Trump fanatic
Jeffrey Clark, former Trump DOJ official
Jim DeGraffenreid, a Republican National Committee member from Nevada
Enrique De La Torre, Stop the Steal supporter and the most mysterious man in the world
John Eastman, former Trump attorney
Jenna Ellis, former Trump attorney
Nick Fuentes, white nationalist and Ye grifter
Julie Fancelli, Publix heiress
Bianca Gracia, founder and president of Latinos for America First (formerly Latinos for Trump)
Alex Jones, host of far-right InfoWars webshow, famously bankrupt
Ryan Kelley, former GOP candidate for Michigan governor
Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA
David Scott Kuntz, member of the anti-government group Three Percenters
Antonio Lamatta, QAnon supporter
Philip Luesldorff, member of fringe far-right paramilitary group 1st Amendment Praetorian
Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of 1st Amendment Praetorian
Joshua Eric Macias, founder of Vets for Trump
Shawna Martin, QAnon supporter, member of Panhandle Patriots of Idaho
Michael J. McDonald, chairman of Nevada’s Republican Party
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers
Mayra Rodriguez, fake Trump 2020 elector from Michigan
Mike Roman, Trump reelection campaign operative
Roger Stone, Republican operative and noted Nixon fanatic
Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys
James Waldron, former U.S. Army colonel who spread misinformation about election fraud
Kelli Ward, chairwoman of Arizona’s Republican Party
Garrett Ziegler, former White House aide
Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor
The 5th Amendment protection against self incrimination has famously been lampooned by Donald Trump, who once said that only “the mob” pleads the Fifth, then proceeded to do so himself 400 times during a single deposition back in August.