A List Of All The Jan. 6 Committee Witnesses Who Pleaded The Fifth

With the release this week of its final report and of 34 deposition transcripts, the Jan. 6 committee has provided a fuller picture of who cooperated with its investigation – and who did not.

The committee had offered some clues about how many witnesses had taken the Fifth. Back in June, committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) hinted at the scope of noncooperation: “To date, more than 30 witnesses called before this committee … have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.” She wasn’t bullshitting, either.

According to TPM’s running count, at least 32 witnesses called before the committee pleaded the Fifth at least once.

Here’s the complete list:

Christopher Barcenas, Proud Boy and member of Miami-Dade’s Republican Executive Committee

Kathy Berden, a Republican National Committee member from Michigan

Alexander Bruesewitz, conservative political consultant

Patrick Casey, leader of the alt-right America First movement

Dion Cini, founder of TrumpSwag.com and noted Trump fanatic

Jeffrey Clark, former Trump DOJ official

Jim DeGraffenreid, a Republican National Committee member from Nevada

Enrique De La Torre, Stop the Steal supporter and the most mysterious man in the world

John Eastman, former Trump attorney

Jenna Ellis, former Trump attorney

Nick Fuentes, white nationalist and Ye grifter

Julie Fancelli, Publix heiress

Bianca Gracia, founder and president of Latinos for America First (formerly Latinos for Trump)

Alex Jones, host of far-right InfoWars webshow, famously bankrupt

Ryan Kelley, former GOP candidate for Michigan governor

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA

David Scott Kuntz, member of the anti-government group Three Percenters

Antonio Lamatta, QAnon supporter

Philip Luesldorff, member of fringe far-right paramilitary group 1st Amendment Praetorian

Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of 1st Amendment Praetorian

Joshua Eric Macias, founder of Vets for Trump

Shawna Martin, QAnon supporter, member of Panhandle Patriots of Idaho

Michael J. McDonald, chairman of Nevada’s Republican Party

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers

Mayra Rodriguez, fake Trump 2020 elector from Michigan

Mike Roman, Trump reelection campaign operative

Roger Stone, Republican operative and noted Nixon fanatic

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys

James Waldron, former U.S. Army colonel who spread misinformation about election fraud

Kelli Ward, chairwoman of Arizona’s Republican Party

Garrett Ziegler, former White House aide

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor

The 5th Amendment protection against self incrimination has famously been lampooned by Donald Trump, who once said that only “the mob” pleads the Fifth, then proceeded to do so himself 400 times during a single deposition back in August.