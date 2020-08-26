Rally-Sized Audience Expected To Attend Trump’s RNC Closing Night Speech At WH

The grand finale of the Republican National Convention will reportedly include President Trump delivering his renomination acceptance speech to a rally-sized audience.

According to a Washington Post report on Wednesday, a person familiar with the GOP convention planning said about 1,000 people are expected to attend Trump’s Thursday night speech at the White House where he will accept the GOP’s nomination for re-election.

The Post noted that the expected crowd outsizes the approximately 70 attendees who attended first lady Melania Trump’s RNC speech on Tuesday night at the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

It is unclear what area of the White House grounds the President’s speech will take place in, nor what, if any, coronavirus-related safety protocols may be taken for it.

On Tuesday, first lady chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN that those who sat “in the rows near” President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during Melania Trump’s speech were tested for COVID-19 prior to the event.

The Trump campaign and the RNC did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.