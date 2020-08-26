Latest
1 hour ago
Suspect Arrested After 2 Are Killed At Kenosha Protest
1 hour ago
GOP Rep. Mark Walker Says He Was Contacted About Liberty University Job
WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 -- Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 24, 2020 shows a computer screen displaying Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, speaking during the 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington, D.C. U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for a second term on Monday at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
1 hour ago
Trump Jr. Punches Back At Speculation He Was High At RNC: ‘You Have Me Confused With Hunter Biden’

Rally-Sized Audience Expected To Attend Trump’s RNC Closing Night Speech At WH

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 20, 2016: A scene from the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images)
By
|
August 26, 2020 2:54 p.m.

The grand finale of the Republican National Convention will reportedly include President Trump delivering his renomination acceptance speech to a rally-sized audience.

According to a Washington Post report on Wednesday, a person familiar with the GOP convention planning said about 1,000 people are expected to attend Trump’s Thursday night speech at the White House where he will accept the GOP’s nomination for re-election.

The Post noted that the expected crowd outsizes the approximately 70 attendees who attended first lady Melania Trump’s RNC speech on Tuesday night at the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

It is unclear what area of the White House grounds the President’s speech will take place in, nor what, if any, coronavirus-related safety protocols may be taken for it.

On Tuesday, first lady chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN that those who sat “in the rows near” President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during Melania Trump’s speech were tested for COVID-19 prior to the event.

The Trump campaign and the RNC did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30