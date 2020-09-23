Latest
on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
12 mins ago
Republicans Sue TX After GOP Guv Greenlights Expanding In-Person Early Voting For Pandemic
WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers a speech as he accepts his party’s presidential nomination at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on the final day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The former vice president’s highly anticipated remarks cap a very unconventional four-day virtual convention with the biggest speech of his lengthy political career. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
41 mins ago
‘Department Of Trump’: Biden Says DOJ Has Become Trump’s ‘Private Law Firm’
52 mins ago
Judge Orders Eric Trump To Testify Before Election Day In Trump Org Probe

Wyden: RonJohn Stumbled Upon Evidence Of Trump Corruption In Ukraine Probe

WASHINGTON, USA - FEBRUARY 13: Senator Ron Wyden questions the directors of the U.S. Intelligence agencies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the threats the U.S. is facing worldwide at the U.S. Capito... WASHINGTON, USA - FEBRUARY 13: Senator Ron Wyden questions the directors of the U.S. Intelligence agencies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the threats the U.S. is facing worldwide at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, USA on February 13, 2018. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 23, 2020 3:57 p.m.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) accidentally revealed more evidence of corruption in the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine in the course of his investigation into Hunter Biden, according to a letter from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR).

In an unbelievable twist of irony, the corruption allegation has to do with a cabinet-level Trump official pressuring the Ukrainian government to alter the composition of the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Lawmakers came across the evidence last week during the testimony of Amos Hochstein, who serves on the supervisory board of state-owned Ukrainian oil and gas holding Naftogaz.

Hochstein told the investigation that former Energy Secretary Rick Perry “inappropriately pressured the Ukrainian government” to place a Houston-based businessman named Robert Bensch on the board of Naftogaz, while other DOE officials pressed Kyiv to sign an agreement with a “private business entity connected to Mr. Bensh,” the letter reads.

Wyden addressed the letter to the Department of Energy Inspector General. He noted that the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees “are concluding an investigation into potential conflicts of interest related to executive branch officials who are responsible for carrying out the United States Government’s foreign policy in Ukraine.”

“Witness testimony in this investigation has directly implicated former Secretary Rick Perry in alleged wrongdoing and the Department more broadly in a scheme to undermine anti-corruption efforts that were implemented by Ukraine in partnership with the international community,” Wyden added.

ProPublica reported on the allegations surrounding Perry and Naftogaz earlier this month.

Sens. Johnson and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) had used the probe to further unsubstantiated smears that Biden had improperly pressured the Ukrainian government to end an investigation of gas company Burisma in order to protect his son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the firm’s board.

Senate Republicans released the resulting report Wednesday morning, noting that “the extent to which Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board affected U.S. policy toward Ukraine is not clear.”

A spokesman for Johnson did not return a request for comment.

A Democratic Senate Finance aide told TPM that uncovering new evidence of administration corruption “was certainly not Republicans’ goal.”

“While Republicans’ Ukraine investigation showed Vice President Biden did nothing wrong, it succeeded in implicating former Secretary Perry in a corrupt scheme to pressure the Ukrainian government to change the board of Naftogaz,” the aide said.

Read the letter here:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30