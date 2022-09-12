Latest
speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition spring leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Republican Jewish Coalition's annual meeting featured potential Republican presidential candidates in attendance, along with Republican super donor Sheldon Adelson.
2 hours ago
Ari Fleischer Stopped His 9/11 Tweets. He’s Also Been Working For A Saudi Golf Venture.
Coffee County, Georgia
7 hours ago
The Fight Against An Age-Old Effort To Block Americans From Voting
9 hours ago
Five Points On The Floridians Ensnared By DeSantis’s New Election Fraud Unit

Trump Stops Short Of Declassification Argument In Latest Filing

US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / A... US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 12, 2022 11:42 a.m.

For months, former President Trump and his allies have claimed that, at the end of his term in office, he issued a broad declassification order.

Some of these statements — from Trump acolytes such as the former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) staffer Kash Patel — came even before the FBI executed search warrants at Mar-a-Lago last month.

Now, in a Monday court filing, Trump is repeating those claims, except for one key point: he won’t say in court that he actually declassified the records seized by the FBI.

Trump’s attorneys stopped short of that defense. Instead, they claimed that, hypothetically, Trump had the power to declassify the records in question, and that he very well may have done so. Besides, they argued, isn’t the burden on the government to prove that the records themselves were no longer classified?

“The Government contends that President Trump can have no such interest in the
purported ‘classified records,'” the filing reads. “But, again, the Government has not proven these records remain classified. That issue is to be determined later.”

Trump made the filing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for the Southern District of Florida. Judge Cannon earlier made the virtually unprecedented decision to intervene in the criminal investigation, granting Trump’s request for a special master to review the materials taken from Mar-a-Lago and imposing an injunction on federal prosecutors that stopped them from using them for their investigation.

The DOJ has said that it will appeal the order, which was met with a mixture of condemnation and bewilderment by legal experts.

In the meantime, prosecutors asked Cannon that she stay her order as it applied to the classified records.

Trump hit back against that on Monday, demanding that Cannon continue to stop the FBI from using the records for its investigation. He asked that Cannon keep the order in place, barring investigators from using the materials for the probe until after a special master goes through them.

The DOJ almost always guards the secrecy of its criminal investigations with intensity. That policy exists both to protect the integrity of the probe, but also to ensure that people who are investigated but end up uncharged do not suffer harm to their reputations absent a formal accusation of wrongdoing.

Trump argued that he should be able to dictate how federal prosecutors conduct the investigation.

“Given the significance of this investigation, the Court recognizes, as does President Trump, that it must be conducted in the public view,” he wrote in the filing.

He also called into question the legality of the underlying search warrant, writing that “whether it was lawful for the Government to seize those documents has yet to be determined by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

The DOJ said that if Cannon did not rule in its favor by Thursday, it would immediately file an appeal to the Eleventh Circuit.

Later on Monday, Trump made another request to Judge Cannon: could she make sure that both sides arguments’ about who should be appointed special master remain secret?

Having already argued that the entire investigation proceed in public, Trump asked that his reasons for wanting to disqualify the DOJ’s candidates remain confidential.

He suggested that it would be more “respectful” to the candidates to do so.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: