READ: Trump To Appeal Deutsche Bank Subpoena Ruling

Trump said that he intends to appeal a Wednesday ruling that upheld congressional subpoenas to two of his longtime lenders, signaling once more what has been known for years: The President does not want investigations into his finances.

The notice of appeal, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, says that Trump, his family members, and associated business entities, intend to appeal a ruling by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on Wednesday that denied a bid from the President to halt subpoenas sent to Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

The subpoenas were sent by the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees. Ramos issued a lengthy ruling from the bench on Wednesday, suggesting to Trump’s attorneys that the lawsuit wasn’t “serious” while denying an additional request to stay the subpoenas pending appeal.

Read the notice here: