WH COVID Doc Sics Trump Lawyer On Stanford Medical Faculty

Member of the coronavirus task force Scott Atlas listens to President Donald Trump during a briefing at the White House on August 10, 2020. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
September 17, 2020 3:58 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump’s favorite dubious COVID doctor kicked the battle over his own credentials up a notch on Wednesday.

A lawyer for Scott Atlas, a member of the White House’s COVID-19 task force, threatened a defamation lawsuit against a group of 78 Stanford Medical School researchers and doctors who sent a letter last week that accused him of hawking “falsehoods and misrepresentations of science.”

But Atlas, who lacks experience with infectious disease treatment or research, didn’t turn to just any lawyer to make the threat.

He enlisted Marc Kasowitz, the longtime Trump attorney known for his beligerent email persona, who penned the missive, purportedly to every signatory of the letter.

“Accordingly, your letter, which you wrote and sent with no regard for the truth, maliciously defames Dr. Atlas,” the note reads. “We therefore demand that you immediately issue a press release withdrawing your letter and that you contact every media outlet worldwide that has reported on it to request an immediate correction of the record.”

As of this writing, TPM had received no such request from anyone associated with Stanford Medical School.

Michale Fischbach, a signatory to the letter, posted it on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“I stand by everything we said,” he wrote.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York.
