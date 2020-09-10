Latest
2 hours ago
Biden Jabs Trump For Lacking Sense Of ‘What Constitutes National Security’ In Woodward’s Book
3 hours ago
Armed Right-Wing Group Oath Keepers Banned From Twitter For Violating Extremism Policy
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on September 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump will hold a campaign rally later this evening in Freeland, Michigan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Trump Reels Off 8 Hours Of Fox Shows He Has Consumed Since Last Night

Stanford Med Faculty Rips Trump’s New Favorite COVID Doc: Peddling ‘Falsehoods’

Member of the coronavirus task force Scott Atlas listens to President Donald Trump during a briefing at the White House on August 10, 2020. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 10, 2020 3:39 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

A group of 78 researchers and doctors from Stanford Medical School issued a letter on Wednesday that rebuked Dr. Scott Atlas, who President Trump appointed to the White House coronavirus task force last month, for peddling “falsehoods and misrepresentations of science.”

Atlas —a neuroradiologist who is not an epidemiologist and has no significant experience with treating infectious diseases — was a regular fixture on Fox News prior to joining the White House coronavirus task force last month. Atlas often bolstered Trump’s public downplaying of COVID-19 by dismissing the need to wear masks to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, advocating for in-person instruction to resume at schools amid surging COVID-19 cases nationwide and asserting that it was “very important” that herd immunity develop even before a vaccine was ready.

In a “Dear Colleagues” letter issued on Wednesday, the Stanford experts wrote that they have a “moral and ethical responsibility” to dispute Atlas’ unfounded claims on COVID-19, which they described as “opinions and statements (that) run counter to established science” and “undermine public health authorities and the credible science that guides effective public health policy.”

Although the letter did not specifically cite Atlas’ past comments, the Stanford experts included a list based on a “preponderance of data” that disproved Atlas’ controversial assertions — which include denouncing the use of natural “herd immunity” as “not a safe public health strategy” that there can have “serious short-term and long-term consequences” for children and young people who contract COVID-19.

The Stanford experts concluded their letter by warning against the “failure to follow the science – or deliberately misrepresenting the science,” which they wrote “will lead to immense avoidable harm.”

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Read the “Dear Colleagues” letter below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30