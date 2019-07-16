muckraker Trump Investigations

Judge Slaps Roger Stone With Social Media Ban

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 25: Roger Stone, a former advisor to President Donald Trump, exits the Federal Courthouse on January 25, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Stone was charged by special counsel Robert Mueller of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America
By
July 16, 2019 1:25 pm

GOP operative Roger Stone can no longer post on social media, after a federal judge banned him from doing so at a Tuesday court hearing.

D.C. federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the provocateur to stop posting on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Berman wrote in a minute order that Stone “has violated [the court’s] orders” by commenting on his case via Instagram posts.

The judge declined to revoke Stone’s bail and send him behind bars, opting instead to issue the blanket ban on posting on any of the three social networks.

“During the pendency of this case, defendant may not post or communicate on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook in any way on any subject,” the minute order reads. That also applies to “forwarding, liking, re-posting, or re-tweeting.”

The hearing came after Jackson gagged Stone from commenting on the case, where he faces charges of witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to Congress in the last prosecution brought during the Mueller investigation.

Since he was gagged from commenting on the case, Stone has made a number of posts on Instagram that appeared to address various aspects of prosecutors’ and others’ conduct in the matter. Federal prosecutors argued in a court filing last month that he had violated the terms of the gag order.

More Muckraker
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: