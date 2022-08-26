Latest
2 hours ago
Right Wingers Huff And Puff After White House’s Viral Student Loan Smack Talk
4 hours ago
Minnesota Set To Become ‘Abortion Access Island’ In The Midwest, But For Whom?
6 hours ago
Rumble In The Panhandle: Gaetz Will Face Off Against Rebekah Jones, DeSantis’ COVID Villain

READ: Redacted Mar-A-Lago Affidavit Gives New Details On What FBI Agents Were After

US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / A... US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 26, 2022 12:38 p.m.
Updated August 26, 2022 1:09 p.m.

A heavily redacted affidavit supporting the FBI’s search this month of Mar-a-Lago was just released by a Florida federal judge.

The document confirms that federal law enforcement is investigating former President Trump’s possession of highly classified documents, and of presidential records, and of possible obstruction. Under the Presidential Records Act, all documents need to remain in federal custody regardless of classification level.

“There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the PREMISES,” the filing reads. 

The filing — written by an unidentified FBI agent trained in “counterintelligence and espionage” — says that agents suspected Trump of hiding intelligence information relating to signals collection, human sources, and other top secret information. 

That suspicion came out of the 15 boxes that Trump returned to the archives in January, the affidavit said. Agents discovered 184 “unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET,” per the affidavit. 

That included markings referencing human sources, FISA, records to be kept away from foreign nationals, and signal intelligence. 

“Several of the documents also contained what appears to be FPOTUS ‘s handwritten notes,” the filing reads. FPOTUS refers to the “Former President of the United States.” 

The DOJ laid out a few important points about the investigation in the affidavit and a memo supporting the redactions. They are:

  • Redactions needed to be made “to protect the safety of multiple civilian witnesses whose information was included throughout the affidavit”
  • Agents are investigating potential obstruction of justice, violations of the Presidential Records Act, unlawful possession of national defense information, and damaging of government records
  • Suggestions that agents have evidence of obstruction permeate the documents, with prosecutors saying that they have “well-founded concerns that steps may be taken to frustrate or otherwise interfere with this investigation if facts in the affidavit were prematurely disclosed.”

Trump’s decision to take reams of records from the White House at the end of his administration — bringing on yet another criminal investigation of himself and those around him — is unprecedented in American history. 

Public records and statements show that the National Archives spent more than one year from Trump’s departure in January 2021 trying fruitlessly to regain control of the records, all of which, under federal law, should have remained in government custody, regardless of classification. Trump refused, only handing over the 15 boxes — not a complete set of the records he had stashed away — in January 2022.

After NARA officials discovered classified information in those boxes, they referred the matter to the FBI. The affidavit cited a June 8 letter from federal prosecutors to Trump’s attorneys, demanding that they preserve records that were still held at Mar-a-Lago. 

“As I previously indicated to you, Mar-a-Lago does not include a secure location authorized for the storage of classified information. As such, it appears that since the time classified documents were removed from the secure facilities at the White House and moved to Mar-a-Lago on or around January 20, 2021, they have not been handled in an appropriate manner or stored in an appropriate location,” reads an excerpt of the letter included in the affidavit. “Accordingly, we ask that the room at Mar-a-Lago where the documents had been stored be secured and that all of the boxes that were moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (along with any other items in that room) be preserved in that room in their current condition until further notice.”

Released portions of the affidavit specify both where in Mar-a-Lago the search was to be conducted and what agents were meant to seek. 

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approved a search of Mar-a-Lago’s storage room, Trump’s “residential suite,” an area called Pine Hall, and another location only referred to as “45 Office,” along with anywhere else in the beachside club and home that “are not currently authorized locations for the storage of classified information or NDI.”

There, agents were to search for four categories of records: any documents or boxes with classification markings showing, any information or communications about moving classified or national defense information, any presidential records from Trump’s term, and any evidence of altering or destroying presidential records.

Read the filing here:

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: