Read: DC Bar Charges Giuliani With Ethics Violations Over 2020 Election

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee, on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
June 10, 2022 4:25 p.m.

Washington D.C.’s attorney ethics body slapped two charges on Rudy Giuliani on Friday relating to his assertions that the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania was fraudulent.

Per one charge, Giuliani brought a proceeding “without a non-frivolous basis in law.” Per the other, he “engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

The D.C. bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility opened an investigation into Giuliani in July 2021, suspending his law license for the duration of the probe.

The probe examined a lawsuit that Giuliani brought on the Trump campaign’s behalf against the Pennsylvania secretary of state, saying that the state had erred in many ways in conducting the election, while seeking a remedy that would have included the mass invalidation of certain categories of ballots.

The bar ethics investigation found that there was no basis for the claims that Giuliani made in filing the lawsuit.

“There was no legal basis for Respondent’s contention that there is a fundamental right for campaign representatives to observe the tabulation of mail-in ballots, much less that they be permitted to do so within some minimum distance, and hence no basis for a substantive due process claim,” the charging document reads, referring to one of the claims that Giuliani made.

Read the charges here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
