Oy! The Biggest Shifts In Kurt Volker’s Ukraine Testimony

Former Special Envoy for the Ukraine Crisis Kurt Volker updated his testimony for public consumption on Tuesday, making key changes to his recollection of his involvement at the center of President Trump’s and Rudy Giuliani’s pressure campaign on Ukraine.

The shifts focus on the extent to which Volker understood that demands for “investigations” were necessarily political. The longtime diplomat updated his testimony to state that he remembered the topic of “investigations” being raised at key points, but to emphasize that, at the time, he found the demands innocuous.

Volker addressed the discrepancies by suggesting that he had been enriched by new, previously unexplored “perspectives.”

“Since these events, and since I gave my testimony on October 3, a great deal of additional information and perspectives have come to light,” Volker wrote. “I have learned many things that I did not know at the time of the events in question.”

Below is a list of major shifts in Volker’s testimony: