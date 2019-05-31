muckraker Trump Investigations

Appeals Court Fast Tracks Congress’ Case For Trump Financial Records

LAREDO, TEXAS - JULY 23: Republican Presidential candidate and business mogul Donald Trump exits his plane during his trip to the border on July 23, 2015 in Laredo, Texas. Trump's recent comments, calling some immigrants from Mexico as drug traffickers and rapists, have stirred up reactions on both sides of the aisle. Although fellow Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry has denounced Trump's comments and his campaign in general, U.S. Senator from Texas Ted-Cruz has so far refused to bash his fellow Republican nominee. (Photo by Matthew Busch/Getty Images)
Matthew Busch/Getty Images North America
May 31, 2019 10:15 am

The Second Circuit court of appeals agreed on Friday to fast-track its consideration of a bid from President Trump to halt congressional subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One for years of the President’s financial records.

The order came after the D.C. court of appeals agreed to expedite a similar case involving Trump’s longtime accountant, which received a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. In both cases, Trump took the unprecedented step of hiring personal attorneys to sue private businesses that had received congressional subpoenas, demanding that they ignore the demands for documents.

Trump, who appealed the Deutsche case to the Second Circuit, will file an opening brief by June 18. Lawyers for the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees will reply by July 11, and Trump will reply in turn by July 18. Oral argument has not yet been scheduled.

The President’s decision to appeal came days after U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos denied Trump’s request to halt enforcement of the subpoenas. In a detailed bench ruling, Ramos told personal lawyers for Trump, his family, and business entities that their case wasn’t “serious.”

An attorney for House Democrats said at a hearing in the Deutsche case last week that Congress was “desperately” trying to avoid a situation where the President’s lawsuits prevented lawmakers from getting the financial information until after the 2020 election.

