Appeals Court Fast Tracks Congress’ Case For Trump Financial Records

The Second Circuit court of appeals agreed on Friday to fast-track its consideration of a bid from President Trump to halt congressional subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One for years of the President’s financial records.

The order came after the D.C. court of appeals agreed to expedite a similar case involving Trump’s longtime accountant, which received a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. In both cases, Trump took the unprecedented step of hiring personal attorneys to sue private businesses that had received congressional subpoenas, demanding that they ignore the demands for documents.

Trump, who appealed the Deutsche case to the Second Circuit, will file an opening brief by June 18. Lawyers for the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees will reply by July 11, and Trump will reply in turn by July 18. Oral argument has not yet been scheduled.

The President’s decision to appeal came days after U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos denied Trump’s request to halt enforcement of the subpoenas. In a detailed bench ruling, Ramos told personal lawyers for Trump, his family, and business entities that their case wasn’t “serious.”

An attorney for House Democrats said at a hearing in the Deutsche case last week that Congress was “desperately” trying to avoid a situation where the President’s lawsuits prevented lawmakers from getting the financial information until after the 2020 election.

Read the order here: