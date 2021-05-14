Gaetz Buddy’s Plea Agreement Reveals New Sex Trafficking Details

Latest
By
|
May 14, 2021 2:40 p.m.

A newly filed plea agreement for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)’s former buddy Joel Greenberg sheds new light on how other men allegedly participated in the sex trafficking scheme to which the former Seminole County tax collector is set to plead guilty.

According to the plea agreement, filed in federal court in Orlando on Friday, Greenberg is set to admit that he paid a minor to have sex with him, and introduced her to other men in the area.

“Greenberg also introduced the Minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts with the Minor in the Middle District of Florida,” the agreement reads.

Greenberg will plead guilty to six felony counts, the agreement says and Business Insider first reported.

After his June 2020 indictment, Greenberg contacted the minor and tried to convince her to lie to make their stories “line up, because he knew that his commercial sex acts with her were illegal,” the filing reads.

Gaetz reportedly had sex with the same minor, who was 17 at the time of the purported encounter. Gaetz reportedly paid for sex with the girl and for her to travel with him across state lines.

Gaetz denies that he has ever slept with a 17-year old since the time that he himself was 17.

In the agreement, Greenberg admitted to having paid more than $70,000 for sex, across 150 separate transactions.

Those were made through his Venmo account, but also via an official credit card granted to him by the Seminole County Tax Collector’s office.

The payments for sex ranged from $200 to $1000, and Greenberg would try to conceal their purpose by saying they were for “school,” “food,” or “ice cream.

Read the plea agreement here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
