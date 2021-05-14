Report: Gaetz Associate To Plead Guilty To Six Felony Counts Including Sex Trafficking

Former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) indicted associate, will plead guilty to six felony counts including sex trafficking, according to Business Insider.

The other counts Greenberg is expected to plead guilty to during his hearing on Monday also reportedly include identify theft and wire fraud.

Particularly notable is the relatively few counts in his reported plea agreement, which has yet to be finalized, given that the Justice Department had hit the former official with 33 criminal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor between 14 and 17 years old, bribery, and theft of government property.

That could spell trouble for Gaetz, who is under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking of the same minor in Greenberg’s case and alleged cash payments to women for sex.

Fritz Scheller, Greenberg’s attorney, told reporters last month after a hearing with his client that “I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.”

The New York Times reported last month that Greenberg has been cooperating with investigators in the Gaetz probe. Additionally, the Daily Beast obtained a confession letter penned by the ex-tax collector in an apparent pay-for-pardon scheme directly stating that Gaetz paid for sex with the minor.

The GOP lawmaker has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Gaetz spokesperson Harlan Hill told the Washington Post on Thursday that “The first indictment of Joel Greenberg alleges that he falsely accused another man of sex with a minor for his own gain. That man was apparently innocent. So is Congressman Gaetz.”