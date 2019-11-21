DOJ IG To Release Report On Origins Of Russia Probe Dec. 9

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will release his report about the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation on Dec. 9, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Wednesday evening.

Graham, who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee, also said that Horowitz had accepted an invitation to testify before the panel on Dec. 11.

Horowitz has spent months working on the report, which seeks to examine allegations that the Justice Department acted improperly in getting a wiretap on a Trump campaign adviser in July 2016.

Specifically, Trump allies have sought to counter narratives that his campaign acted in concert with Russia’s election interference effort by accusing the FBI of impropriety in getting a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on that Trump campaign adviser in the early stages of its counterintelligence investigation.

The Mueller investigation found overwhelming evidence of Russian election interference aimed at supporting the 2016 Trump campaign.

Graham himself has undergone one of the most dramatic shifts in his posture towards the President, going from being an object of Trump’s ridicule during the 2016 primaries to an attack dog for The Donald.