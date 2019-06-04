Latest
21 mins ago
EPA Chief: It’s The Media’s Fault People Are So Worried About Climate Change!
People hold a banner during a protest against the JUST act in Warsaw, Poland on May 11, 2019. Several thousand people gathered in front of the Prime Minister's office and marched to the US embassy to protest the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today (JUST) act 447 which requires the US State Department to report on progress made by 47 countries on compensation of assests seized during WWII for Holocaust survivors. Poland is the only European country that has not yet passed any laws to regulate compensation for rightful owners of seized properties. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
41 mins ago
Another New York Church Cancels Event With Holocaust Distorter
WASHINGTON, DC - January 30: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House of Representatives Chamber after President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Steny Hoyer Says Dems Should Subpoena Mueller For Testimony
muckraker

DOJ To Nadler: We’ll Reopen Mueller Report Talks If You Undo Barr Contempt Vote

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 4, 2019 3:54 pm

The Department of Justice is willing to take up House Judiciary Committee’s offer to reopen negotiations around Congress seeing the full special counsel report — but with one major condition.

In a letter to the committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Tuesday, the Department said it would only do so if his committee reverses its vote recommending that Attorney General Bill Barr be held in contempt.

Barr is slated to face a contempt vote on the House floor next week.

The committee subpoenaed an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, as well as its underlying materials, in April and, when Barr didn’t comply, held a committee contempt vote for Barr in early May.

Nadler, nonetheless, took another stab at getting the Justice Department back to the negotiating table with offers to limit the group of lawmakers with access to the materials and to limit what underlying materials they see. The Department in its letter Tuesday welcomed the narrowing of demands, but said it would only resume the negotiations if the committee “takes reasonable steps to restore the status quo ante mooting its May 8 vote and removing any threat of an imminent vote by the House of Representatives to hold the Attorney General in contempt.”

The letter pointed to the agreement the Justice Department came to with the Intelligence Committee, after Chairman Adam Schiff subpoenaed the report’s intelligence-related materials, to let the Department produce the requested materials on a rolling timeline.

Read the letter below:

More Muckraker
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: