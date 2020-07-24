Latest
during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
10 mins ago
Trump Gloats After Portland Mayor Gets Jeered, Tear-Gassed: ‘That Was The End Of Him’
Activists stand at South Columbus Drive and East Roosevelt Road near the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago on July 20, 2020. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
43 mins ago
Chicago Mayor Orders Late-Night Removal of Two Christopher Columbus Statues
1 hour ago
The Legal War Against Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Census Power Grab Ramps Up

Dems Demand Pentagon IG Probe Of Alleged Retaliation Against Vindman

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia Office of the Vice President, appear before the House Intelligence Committee during the House impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday November 19, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia Office of the Vice President, appear before the House Intelligence Committee during the House impe... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia Office of the Vice President, appear before the House Intelligence Committee during the House impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday November 19, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 24, 2020 11:29 a.m.

House Democrats demanded in a letter this week that the Defense Department inspector general probe retaliation against a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The heads of the House Oversight and Intelligence Committees asked Defense Department acting Inspector General Sean O’Donnell to probe “a concerted effort” by the White House to lash out at Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman in retaliation for testifying before House impeachment investigators last year.

“Retaliation against a talented and dedicated war veteran is completely unacceptable and sends the wrong message to our fellow Americans in uniform about the oaths they take to defend and protect the Constitution,” wrote Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Stephen Lynch (D-MA) in the July 21 letter. “It is critical that your office act now to investigate these allegations to ensure that our military system remains impervious to political vendettas.”

Vindman resigned from the military on July 8, saying that President Trump and his associates had orchestrated a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” to prevent his scheduled advancement in the military.

For House impeachment investigators, Vindman was a particularly helpful witness. A Ukraine specialist who sat in on President Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Vindman was able to corroborate key elements of Trump’s ham-handed attempt to extort Ukraine into becoming an opposition research arm of his 2020 reelection campaign.

NBC reported last week that after impeachment, the National Security Council circulated a list of criticisms of Vindman. The allegations were reportedly never corroborated.

“Specifically, we ask that you examine the Department of Defense’s actions regarding the employment, career opportunities, or promotion of LTC Vindman following LTC Vindman’s testimony before Congress, and whether they were influenced in any way by White House officials,” the lawmakers wrote. “In addition, we request that your office investigate any actions by DOD or other officials to create a retaliatory work environment for LTC Vindman, including retributive actions taken against his brother LTC Yevgeny Vindman, as well as any systemic improvements that could be made to protect DOD whistleblowers from similar retaliation in the future.”

In the letter, Democrats gave the DOD inspector general until Friday to respond to their demand that he open a probe.

Read the document here:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30