Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Rose Garden at the White House on July 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke on several topics including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the stock market and relations with China as the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., with nearly 3.4 million confirmed cases. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
1 min ago
Trump Is Donating Ventilators To Countries That Don’t Need Or Can’t Use Them
2 hours ago
Trump Leaves Door Open For Flynn To Rejoin Administration: ‘He’s A Great Gentleman’
2 hours ago
Alabama Requiring Masks In Public As Coronavirus Cases Surge In State

New Report Shows WH’s Ruthless Campaign Against Vindman After Impeachment

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on Eastern European affairs on the National Security Council, testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into Presid... Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on Eastern European affairs on the National Security Council, testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The hearings are looking into whether Trump used military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into investigations that would benefit him politically. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI- PHOTOGRAPH BY UPI / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read UPI / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 15, 2020 2:55 p.m.

A new report has shed light on the extent to which the White House went after Lt. Col. Alex Vindman after his blockbuster impeachment testimony.

The National Security Council reportedly sent a list of criticisms against Vindman to the Pentagon following his House impeachment hearing against President Trump.

According to an NBC News report Wednesday, citing one person who has seen the document and two others briefed on it, the document accused Vindman of creating a hostile work environment at the NSC. It was sent as Vindman was being considered for a promotion to colonel.

People familiar with the document told NBC News that the allegations in the document would have hindered Vindman’s promotion in the Army and noted that it’s not how military officers serving on the NSC are typically evaluated when their temporary positions end. Vindman was set to return to the Defense Department about six months after the Pentagon received the document.

The people familiar with the document also told NBC News that the Pentagon “conducted a command-level investigation” into the allegations against Vindman, seeking evidence to substantiate the claims regarding Vindman’s conduct during his time at the NSC. The military found that the accusations could not be corroborated, which included an accusation that Vindman had verbally abused a colleague, according to a senior administration official.

NBC News noted that the list of allegations could possibly suggest that the White House attempted to derail Vindman’s promotion in the Army who the President viewed as disloyal.

Despite the President’s opposition to Vindman’s promotion, the Pentagon planned to move forward with it this summer. Two people familiar with the matter told NBC News that Defense Secretary Mark Esper communicated to the White House that he would not remove Vindman’s name from the Army’s list of promotions and that blocking Vindman’s promotion would hurt Trump’s presidency.

Last week, Vindman resigned from the military due to how President Trump led a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” after his testimony in last year’s impeachment inquiry, according to a statement from his attorney Amb. David Pressman.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30