Bannon Pleads Not Guilty To Contempt Of Congress

He also waived his right to arraignment.
Steve Bannon
Former Chief Strategist for US President Donald Trump, Stephen Bannon (Photo by John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
|
November 17, 2021 1:50 p.m.

Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Bannon signed a document filed in his D.C. federal criminal court case saying that he would enter a plea of not guilty, and that he had chosen to waive his right to a formal reading of the charges against him.

An arraignment in his case had been scheduled for Thursday. Bannon had his first court appearance before a magistrate on Monday, during which he opted to be arraigned later in the week.

A D.C. federal grand jury returned an indictment against Bannon last week on two counts of contempt of Congress, both of which stemmed from Bannon’s defiance of a subpoena issued in September by the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Bannon, who had not served in the White House since August 2017, refused to comply with the subpoena, saying that Jan. 6, 2021-related information was shielded by executive privilege.

Read the filing here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
