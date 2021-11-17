Bannon Pleads Not Guilty To Contempt Of Congress

Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Bannon signed a document filed in his D.C. federal criminal court case saying that he would enter a plea of not guilty, and that he had chosen to waive his right to a formal reading of the charges against him.

An arraignment in his case had been scheduled for Thursday. Bannon had his first court appearance before a magistrate on Monday, during which he opted to be arraigned later in the week.

A D.C. federal grand jury returned an indictment against Bannon last week on two counts of contempt of Congress, both of which stemmed from Bannon’s defiance of a subpoena issued in September by the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Bannon, who had not served in the White House since August 2017, refused to comply with the subpoena, saying that Jan. 6, 2021-related information was shielded by executive privilege.

Read the filing here: