Latest
22 hours ago ago
Ex-Trump Camp Manager, Ex-US Atty Will Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel On Monday
24 hours ago ago
Schiff: Jan. 6 Panel Will Show Evidence Of GOPers’ Requests For Pardons From Trump
1 day ago ago
Senators Reach Bipartisan Agreement On Modest Gun Restriction Bill
1 day ago ago
Day Before Jan. 6, Pence Lawyer Warned Of ‘Standoff’ If VP Caved To Election Steal Scheme
Morning Memo

White Supremacists Deliver Themselves To Cops In A U-Haul

INSIDE: Lukewarm Gun Reform ... Sad Brooks ... Hannity
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - DECEMBER 04: Members of the right-wing group Patriot Front wait along the George Washington Parkway near Arlington Cemetery after marching on the National Mall on December 04, 2021 in Arlington,... ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - DECEMBER 04: Members of the right-wing group Patriot Front wait along the George Washington Parkway near Arlington Cemetery after marching on the National Mall on December 04, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Patriot Front broke off of the white nationalist group Vanguard America after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 13, 2022 7:49 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Helpful Racists

On Saturday, police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho arrested 31 members of the white supremacist ​​Patriot Front who were crammed in the back of a U-Haul truck like racist sardines on the way to allegedly disrupt a Pride event downtown. They’ve been charged with conspiracy to riot.

  • An apparent leader of the group helpfully carried with him a seven-page blueprint of their plan laid out in full detail, according to law enforcement.
  • A lot of these guys came from out of state, including Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Virginia, law enforcement said. All to get arrested in a U-Haul.
Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Mo Brooks Mo Problems

Trump dealt Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) an open-handed slap in the face late Friday by endorsing Brooks’ Alabama Senate rival, Katie Britt–even after Brooks pleaded him to #ReEndorseMo

  • But unfortunately for Brooks, Trump hasn’t forgotten how the congressman went “woke” by not wanting to fixate on the 2020 election, which is what had prompted the ex-president to snatch away his endorsement. “Mo has been wanting it back ever since- but I cannot give it to him!” Trump declared on Friday.
  • Brooks is unequivocally salty about this. After Trump announced his Britt endorsement, the Alabama congressman tweeted that the ex-president was “the only man in American politics who could get conned by [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race,” referring to Trump endorsing then-Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the infamous 2017 Alabama special election (where Brooks was a candidate too).

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager To Testify Publicly

Update: The House Jan. 6 Committee has reported that Bill Stepien, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, has backed out of testifying today due to a family emergency.

The House Jan. 6 Committee announced on Sunday that Bill Stepien, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, will be testifying during the panel’s next public hearing today.

  • Byung J. Pak, the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta who resigned under pressure from Trump, is testifying today, too.
  • Here’s who else we’re hearing from today: Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, GOP-tied election attorney Ben Ginsberg and ex-Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt. 

Your Guide To Jan. 6 Panel’s Upcoming Hearings

As you know, the House Jan. 6 Committee’s public hearing last week was just the beginning. Check out our guide on what to expect during the upcoming hearings this month.

Senators Reach Bipartisan Deal On Meh Gun Reform

The 20 Democratic and GOP senators who’ve been working on bipartisan legislation on gun control unveiled a framework for a deal on Sunday, though the language of the bill hasn’t been finalized yet.

  • What it includes:
    • Extra funding to states to help them pass red flag laws that would let law enforcement temporarily take away firearms from people deemed to be a threat to themselves and others
    • Enhanced background checks for buyers under 21
    • Extra funding for mental health services and school security
    • Crackdowns on gun trafficking, straw purchasing and convicted domestic abusers’ ability to buy firearms
  • What it doesn’t include:
    • Universal background checks
    • Increasing the minimum age required to buy AR-15-style rifles to 21 years old
    • Bans on semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines
  • The 10 Republicans who say they’re on board with the deal: Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Pat Toomey (R-PA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Brookings Institute Prez Resigns Amid FBI Probe

Retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen resigned as president of the Brookings Institution on Sunday as the FBI investigates his alleged role in a foreign lobbying scheme for Qatar.

Hannity Pitched Potential Hunter Biden Pardon To Trump

One of the texts that the House Jan. 6 Committee released last week included a message from Fox News host Sean Hannity to then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a day after the Capitol insurrection, in which Hannity told McEnany that Trump “was intrigued by the pardon idea!! (Hunter).”

  • That “Hunter” referred to Hunter Biden, a source confirmed to the Daily Beast. Hannity had reportedly suggested that Trump give Joe Biden’s son a presidential pardon to “smooth things over” in the aftermath of the attack.

Is Cher Okay?

Someone please check on her.

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest Morning-memo
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: