Tucker Edited Out Kanye’s Deranged Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories In Interview

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Now, Why Would He Do That?

There’s quite a bit Fox News host Tucker Carlson didn’t want his viewers to see when he was giving Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, the spotlight on his show for two days last week, Vice found. More specifically, Ye was spouting the following unhinged conspiracy theories about Jewish people:

Planned Parenthood was created with the KKK “to control the Jew population,” and by that he means Black people, who “really are” Jewish, according to the rapper.

who “really are” Jewish, according to the rapper. He’d prefer his kids to learn about Hanukkah than about Kwanzaa because “it will come with some financial engineering.” He didn’t expand on that one, but I think we all know what he means there.

He didn’t expand on that one, but I think we all know what he means there. And all that came before the rapper posted the deranged tweet about going “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE” that got him temporarily locked out of Twitter. That could explain Carlson’s mysterious silence about the tweet on Monday night.

Walker’s Ex Had To Push Him To Pay For Abortion

The hits just keep coming for Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and his abortion scandal: The woman who came forward alleging that Walker had paid for her to get an abortion in 2009 told the Washington Post in a new report that she had to twist the ex-NFL player’s arm to pay for the procedure–even though he wanted her to have it.

The woman is the mother of one of Walker’s children , and he had tried to pressure her into aborting that pregnancy too in 2011, according to the New York Times. She chose not to.

according to the New York Times. She chose not to. The GOP Senate candidate now admits he knows the woman who came forward about the abortion after claiming he had no idea who she was. Walker still denies her account, though (also, he still hasn’t sued the Daily Beast for defamation like he said he would).

Walker still denies her account, though (also, he still hasn’t sued the Daily Beast for defamation like he said he would). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) doubled down on his support for Walker in a CNN interview that aired last night. Granted, the pre-taped interview was done on Friday, CNN notes, but let’s not kid ourselves that this new Post report would’ve changed anything for him.

Granted, the pre-taped interview was done on Friday, CNN notes, but let’s not kid ourselves that this new Post report would’ve changed anything for him. Anyway, watch National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott (R-FL) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) both die a little inside as Walker talks about pregnant cows during one of his rallies:

Herschel Walker just now: "I've been telling this little story about this bull out in the field with six cows, and three of them are pregnant… so you know he's got something going on" pic.twitter.com/C54cFotXJD — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 11, 2022

There’s Another GOP Nominee Being Haunted By Paid Abortion Scandal

All eyes are on Herschel Walker’s dumpster fire that was sparked by the paid abortion bombshell, but there’s a similar scandal that’s flying under most people’s radar, and Mike Erickson, an anti-abortion Republican running for the House in Oregon’s 6th Congressional District, would probably like to keep it that way.

Erickson allegedly gave a woman he was dating $300 to get an abortion in 2001. The woman first came forward with medical records and corroborating accounts in 2008, when Erickson was running a failed campaign against future Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR).

The woman first came forward with medical records and corroborating accounts in 2008, when Erickson was running a failed campaign against future Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR). Erickson denied in 2008 and again last month that he had paid for her abortion, insisting that he had only dropped her off at a medical clinic and didn’t know why she had wanted to go there.

Must Read

“‘Election Interference’: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden” – The Intercept

DOJ Whacks At Trump’s Telepathic Declassification Powers In SCOTUS Filing

In its motion asking the Supreme Court to reject Trump’s request for the high court to get involved in his Mar-a-Lago documents battle against the government, the Justice Department takes down the ex-president’s mystical argument claiming that he used his mind to declassify the government records he’d stashed at Mar-a-Lago.

L.A. City Council Is A Mess

The Los Angeles City Council held its first session since a tape of three council members (including the council president) making astonishingly racist comments during a private meeting was leaked over the weekend.

The session on Tuesday was a disaster. Furious constituents demanded that the three council members resign, which they’ve refused to do (the council president did step down, but only as president).

Furious constituents demanded that the three council members resign, which they’ve refused to do (the council president did step down, but only as president). Biden has called for the members’ resignation too.

Cerebro Galaxia: White L.A. Mayoral Candidate Is ‘Latin’ Because He’s Italian

Alright, what’s going on in L.A.?

“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”



Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022

McConnell Pulls A Cruz After Trump’s Racist Attacks On Wife

The Senate minority leader refused to fire back at Trump, who had mocked his “China loving [sic] wife, Coco Chow,” when CNN asked him about the ex-president’s comments (which the outlet referred to as “racially charged.” Really? In 2022?) in an interview.

Lee Begs Romney To Back Him PLEASE

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) would really like some support from fellow Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), the only GOP senator who hasn’t endorsed him (Romney claims he hasn’t endorsed anyone in the race and maybe never will because he considers both Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin to be his friends).

Lee’s message to Mitt Romney: Please get on board. Help me.. pic.twitter.com/UXusanQ7Dx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2022

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Isn’t A Democrat

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a darling on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show ever since she left Congress following a failed presidential bid, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party over its supposed “anti-white racism” and “cowardly wokeness.”

greeting the news of tulsi leaving the democratic party with the same flat affect as i would my weirdest cousin announcing they decided to invest in crypto. well yes of course — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 11, 2022

Does Madison Cawthorn Even Have A Job?

You might be wondering what dedicated lib-owner Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), having been vanquished by his own party for publicly spilling on alleged congressional orgies and coke use, is up to these days. Well, the Washington Post went through the trouble of finding out, and it turns out the answer is: not much!

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!