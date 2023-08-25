Make America Glower Again! A Mugshot For The Ages

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Just Soak It In

If he tried to hack the mugshot, it didn’t work.

It still looks mugshot-esque.

He still looks like a pro wrestling supervillain. (Not as villainous as this guy but come on: It’s hard for central casting to crank out someone who can look both ex-presidential and demonic.)

I half expected a big cheesy grin with a thumbs-up.

‘Terrible Experience’

Trump on jail was like: "Terrible experience." pic.twitter.com/jBTfsMIysO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2023

Shit Gets Real

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance mulls the Trump mugshot:

Over his first three indictments, Trump’s well-orchestrated public appearances looked more like a royal progress than bookings in criminal cases, complete with deferential Secret Service agents opening doors and calling him sir. But not any longer. A mug shot. Fingerprints. An appearance in a county jail that is under federal investigation over its despicable conditions. Here’s the first real indication, not just for us, but for Trump, too, that he is a mere mortal. He’s no longer in control. His status is now captured forever in a mug shot—something Jack Smith deferred to Trump on and didn’t make him submit to.

The NYT’s chief fashion critic weighs in.

Presented Without Comment

Donald J. Trump

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 215 pic.twitter.com/sYNXyJu8QO — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023

Trump Is Back On Twitter

Pretty striking to see Trump's tweet last night next to his last tweets on Jan. 8, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IyPEHzK736 — Cate Martel (@CateMartel) August 25, 2023

A Proud Tradition

H.R. Haldeman: Nixon’s Chief of Staff



Mark Meadows: Trump’s Chief of Staff pic.twitter.com/4fUKulQJrr — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) August 24, 2023

Fani Willis Calls Chesebro’s Bluff

Trump co-defendant Ken Chesebro perhaps thought he could force Atlanta DA Fani Willis’ hand by exercising his right under Georgia law to a speedy trial within a matter of weeks.

She didn’t blink.

You want a trial by November? Let’s make it October!

The judge in the case quickly set a trial date of Oct. 23, 2023. (I’m including the year on trial dates for the sake of clarity because we already have some tentatively scheduled in 2024 and because one bozo in particular has proposed trial dates as far out as 2026.)

The effect of Chesebro’s maneuvering and Willis’ aggressive “I’m ready now, b****” response was to force Donald Trump’s hand. Trump’s newest attorney dashed off a notice to the court that Trump was most emphatically not seeking a speedy trial and would seek to sever his case from Chesebro’s and anyone else’s who sought a fast-track to trial.

All that being said, will Chesebro or any other defendant really make it to trial in eight weeks? There’s reason to be skeptical.

For more details, Josh Kovensky has you covered.

Georgia Racketeering Miscellany

Stable Genius Move : Another shakeup to Trump’s legal team. Out is Atlanta attorney Drew Findling. In is veteran Georgia criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow.

: Another shakeup to Trump’s legal team. Out is Atlanta attorney Drew Findling. In is veteran Georgia criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow. Surrenders : The two main holdouts – Mark Meadows and Jeff Clark, who failed in their federal court bids to avoid arrest – have surrendered. Clark was among five defendants who surrendered overnight, leaving Trevian Kutti and Stephen Cliffgard Lee as the only Georgia defendants not yet booked.

: The two main holdouts – Mark Meadows and Jeff Clark, who failed in their federal court bids to avoid arrest – have surrendered. Clark was among five defendants who surrendered overnight, leaving Trevian Kutti and Stephen Cliffgard Lee as the only Georgia defendants not yet booked. Jailed : Defendant Harrison Floyd, separately charged in Maryland with allegedly assaulting a FBI agent, apparently did not have a pre-arranged bond agreement with Fani Willis so he was jailed until a court can hold a bond hearing.

: Defendant Harrison Floyd, separately charged in Maryland with allegedly assaulting a FBI agent, apparently did not have a pre-arranged bond agreement with Fani Willis so he was jailed until a court can hold a bond hearing. Subpoenas : Fani Willis has subpoenaed a former investigator for the Georgia secretary of state to appear for Monday’s federal court hearing on whether Mark Meadows can remove his racketeering case from state court.

: Fani Willis has subpoenaed a former investigator for the Georgia secretary of state to appear for Monday’s federal court hearing on whether Mark Meadows can remove his racketeering case from state court. Removals : State Sen. Shawn Still (R-GA), a fake Trump elector indicted in the racketeering case, is now seeking removal to federal court.

: State Sen. Shawn Still (R-GA), a fake Trump elector indicted in the racketeering case, is now seeking removal to federal court. White Noise: Fani Willis is getting the Jim Jordan treatment.

Handy Guide To The Georgia Racketeering Case

Some nice work here by the folks at Just Security:

Quick Reference Guides for … by Just Security

What A World

TPM’s Kate Riga on what the first GOP president debate revealed about the party’s mad scramble to adapt to the abortion politics of the brave new post-Dobbs world.

More GOP In Disarray

The Heritage Foundation’s Thomas Spoehr, a hawkish defense expert, has reportedly submitted his resignation as the old-line conservative think tank ramps up its opposition to U.S. aid to Ukraine, dishonestly framing such funding as competing with domestic disaster dollars.

Grim

Officials released a list of the names of 388 people still unaccounted for after the Maui fire.

The Whys And Wherefores Of A Warlord

WSJ: The Last Days of Wagner’s Prigozhin

Looking Ahead

WaPo: This latest covid variant could be the best yet at evading immunity

Good To Know!

they're talking about civil war on Fox News pic.twitter.com/4kCi8er8zc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2023

Like Morning Memo? Let us know!