Trump Lawyer: FBI Planted Evidence At MAL! But Also There’s Nothing Incriminating At MAL!

A+ Lawyerings

To hear Alina Habba, one of Trump’s defense lawyers, explain it: The FBI probably planted incriminating evidence when agents raided the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday, but also the raid was a wild goose chase and Trump doesn’t have anything incriminating at Mar-a-Lago.

“Quite honestly, I’m concerned that they may have planted something,” Habba told Fox News on Tuesday night. “At this point, who knows?”

Christina Bobb, another Trump defense lawyer and former OAN host (RIP), on the other hand, doesn't "necessarily think that they would even go to the extent of" planting anything because "they just make stuff up and come up with whatever they want," even though "[t]here's just nothing there."

Election Steal Rep Says FBI Seized Phone

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), a key crony in Trump’s efforts to use the Justice Department to steal the 2020 election, told Fox News on Tuesday that the FBI seized his phone earlier that day while he was traveling with his family.

Following Yesterday’s Madness After Trump Raid

Food For Thought

conservatives cheering the fbi when they investigate the right's political enemies and then booing when they investigate trump are not being hypocritical. they want to hurt their enemies and not be hurt themselves, the means are irrelevant — Shaun (@shaun_vids) August 9, 2022

Trump To Be Deposed By NY AG

Trump will be sitting for a deposition today in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) civil investigation into the Trump Organization, the ex-president announced late last night on his fake Twitter app, TRUTH Social.

Trump, clearly still reeling from the FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago, whined in his announcement that he was being “attacked from all sides.”

Trump's eldest kids, Ivanka and Don Jr., have already given their testimonies in James' probe recently.

The depositions were delayed after the ex-president's first wife, Ivana Trump, died last month.

Pompeo Testifies In Front Of Jan. 6 Panel

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday, per CNN, ABC News and the New York Times.

The reported focus of Pompeo’s interview: The ex-Trump official’s alleged discussion with then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about potentially invoking the 25th Amendment to oust Trump after the Capitol attack.

Mastriano Storms Out Of Jan. 6 Panel Testimony Within Minutes

Pennsylvania’s GOP gubernatorial nominee and Big Lie devotee Doug Mastriano spent less than 15 minutes talking to the House Jan. 6 Committee during his scheduled virtual hearing on Tuesday before cutting off the session, his lawyer confirmed.

Mastriano and his lawyer had insisted that they be allowed to record the session, something the panel obviously didn’t agree to.

Mastriano didn't answer a single question, a source told CNN.

Pro-Impeachment GOPer Concedes In Primary

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 attack, conceded in her primary to Trump-backed rival Joe Kent on Tuesday.

The overall survival/fatalities of pro-impeachment Republicans in last week’s primary stand at: One win: Herrera Beutler’s fellow Washington Republican, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) Two defeats: Herrera Beutler and Rep. ​​Peter Meijer (R-MI)

of pro-impeachment Republicans in last week’s primary stand at:

Kent openly courted white nationalists during his campaign, by the way.

Yet Another Election Denier Wins GOP Nod For Secretary Of State

Kim Crockett, a hardcore 2020 election denier, won the Republican primary for Minnesota secretary of state on Tuesday.

Tucky C’s Terrified By Alex Jones Texts

An inside source told the Daily Beast that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is “shitting himself” out of fear that his texts with far-right tinhatter Alex Jones will get leaked after Jones’ lawyer helpfully handed them over to the Sandy Hook families’ lawyer, who then helpfully handed them over to the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Antifa MTG

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s campaign is now selling hats and t-shirts that say “defund the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/pizBmtf03F — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 10, 2022

