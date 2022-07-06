Another Trump White House Staffer To Testify Publicly About Jan. 6

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

More Bombshells On The Horizon?

The House Jan. 6 Committee has subpoenaed Sarah Matthews, the Trump White House’s deputy press secretary who resigned immediately after the Capitol attack, who’s agreed to testify publicly in front of the panel as soon as next week, according to CNN.

Matthews has defended Cassidy Hutchinson , the former aide to Mark Meadows, as “anonymous sources” seek to downplay the Hutchinson’s blockbuster testimony.

Jan. 6 Panel Announces Next Hearing

The House Jan. 6 Committee’s next public hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET. Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) signaled on Sunday that this hearing will focus on “efforts to assemble that mob” that attacked the Capitol, looking at “who was participating, who was financing it, how it was organized” and the involvement of far-right extremist groups.

Trump Allies Subpoenaed In Georgia Election Probe

The special grand jury in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ Trump election meddling investigation subpoenaed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday.

John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Cleta Mitchell also were subpoenaed. The grand jury is examining their role in Trump’s fake elector scheme, which was partially spearheaded by Giuliani.

New Footage Of Subpoenaed British Filmmaker’s Trump Documentary

Politico obtained a trailer for the Trump family docuseries by British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 Committee for his testimony and raw never-before-seen footage of the Trumps. Holder’s upcoming documentary covers the last six weeks of Trump’s reelection campaign, the aftermath of Trump’s defeat and the Capitol attack, which Holder was able to film.

POLITICO Playbook has obtained exclusively a trailer for Alex Holder’s docuseries about the Trump family, which was among the hours of footage the filmmaker turned over to the Jan. 6 committee.



Watch it here 👇 pic.twitter.com/RpDhhk9oAf — POLITICO (@politico) July 5, 2022

Americans’ Confidence In U.S. Institutions Is Plummeting For Some Reason

A new Gallup poll paints a grim picture of how the country sees its biggest institutions right now, especially the Supreme Court and the presidency, where Americans’ confidence dropped by 11 and 15 points, respectively, since 2021.

Americans' confidence in the presidency and Supreme Court suffer the greatest drop between 2021 and 2022, per Gallup https://t.co/a6KALrsbI3 pic.twitter.com/I9HvuK1QHD — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) July 5, 2022

(I’d just like to point out that organized labor is the only thing that hasn’t suffered a loss in confidence!)

SCOTUS’ Stark Partisan Divide

The Supreme Court’s liberal-conservative divide is deeper than it’s been in generations, a new analysis by FiveThirtyEight found.

The Supreme court is deeply polarized along partisan lines — perhaps more than it’s ever been, per new FiveThirtyEight analysis https://t.co/LmbLDpHepe pic.twitter.com/nD5FbVxQ9f — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) July 5, 2022

Alleged Highland Park Shooter Charged With Seven Murders

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday for allegedly opening fire at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people and injuring more than 30.

The semiautomatic rifle Crimo allegedly used in the attack was bought legally, according to the police.

according to the police. Crimo had had two previous run-ins with law enforcement in 2019, the authorities said. The first time was when someone had reported to the police that Crimo had attempted suicide; the second was when a relative reported that he had threatened to “kill everyone” in his family. That’s when the police confiscated a sword, dagger and knives from Crimo, but no arrests were made.

Boris Johnson Ditched By His Top Ministers

The hits just keep on comin’ for scandal-plagued British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: On Tuesday, finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid both resigned amid furor over groping allegations about Johnson’s deputy chief whip that arose as the British leader grapples with backlash over his lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

Mulvaney’s Still Trying To Convince Us He Isn’t Just An Ex-Trump Stooge

Mick Mulvaney, the Trump White House chief of staff-turned-CBS pundit, put out yet another op-ed yesterday about the House Jan. 6 Committee’s hearings, this time urging Republicans to “pay attention” to the hearings because Mulvaney is a Very Serious Man With Serious Takes That Should Be Taken Seriously.

“Clinging firmly to a belief based on false or incomplete information can lead to disastrous results,” Mulvaney wrote.

Excellent point, Mick!

