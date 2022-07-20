Trump’s STILL Calling GOP Swing State Leaders Demanding 2020 Election Decertification

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

If At First You Don’t Succeed…

Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) told local outlet WISN12 on Tuesday that the ex-president called him within the last week to demand that the GOP leader magically get the 2020 election decertified, which Vos described as “very consistent” of Trump.

Vos characterized the demand as Trump wanting “us to do something different.”

as Trump wanting “us to do something different.” And naturally, Trump called Vos a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) on his fake Twitter app when the Wisconsin Republican told him no.

All Fake Georgia Trump Electors Told They Could Face Criminal Charges

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office has sent all 16 of Trump’s sham electors in Georgia a notice telling them that they’re now targets of her 2020 election investigation and therefore could face prosecution.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) accepted the subpoena in Willis’ probe on Tuesday. The GOP senator and Willis have agreed to contest his challenge of the subpoena in state or federal court in Georgia.

The GOP senator and Willis have agreed to contest his challenge of the subpoena in state or federal court in Georgia. Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) is trying to quash the grand jury’s subpoena to him.

Whoops, Secret Service Determines Its Deleted Jan. 5 And 6 Texts Are Gone Forever, Sorry!

The Secret Service has concluded that the texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, that the agency deleted can’t be recovered despite the House Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena, a senior official told the Washington Post.

Almost all the records the Secret Service will hand over to the Jan. 6 panel have reportedly already been previously shared with congressional committees. The material won’t provide any important new information, according to the Post.

have reportedly already been previously shared with congressional committees. The material won’t provide any important new information, according to the Post. The Secret Service only turned over one text to the DHS inspector general when asked for texts to/from 24 Secret Service personnel dating between Dec. 7, 2020 and Jan. 8, 2021, according to CNN.

when asked for texts to/from 24 Secret Service personnel dating between Dec. 7, 2020 and Jan. 8, 2021, according to CNN. The National Archives sent an information request to the Secret Service about the deleted texts on Tuesday demanding the agency describe what got deleted and how it happened.

Votes On Marriage Equality And Contraception

Hearing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas loud and clear in the Dobbs ruling, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages into law and repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, by a 267-157 bipartisan vote.

About 20 percent of the GOP conference voted for the bill.

of the GOP conference voted for the bill. The bill’s fate in the Senate is unclear, but right now there’s little reason to be optimistic. Senate Democratic leaders haven’t even committed to putting it to a vote.

Senate Democratic leaders haven’t even committed to putting it to a vote. Democrats are also looking to shield contraception from the conservative Supreme Court. Several Democratic senators are planning to force a vote tomorrow on boosting federal funding via Title X for increased access to birth control.

Confederate Maryland AG Hopeful Wins GOP Primary

Michael Peroutka, the pro-secessionist who once proudly called himself a “true Confederate,” is projected to win the Republican primary for Maryland attorney general against GOP establishment-backed rival Jim Shalleck.

Lawmakers Arrested During Abortion Rights Protest At SCOTUS

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested 35 people, including 17 Democratic members of Congress, who were peacefully protesting Dobbs outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The protesters were arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, the police reported. A spokesperson for the USCP told the Washington Post that they were cited and released.

the police reported. A spokesperson for the USCP told the Washington Post that they were cited and released. The lawmakers included : Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)



Multiple members of Congress, including @AOC, being arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court in abortion rights demonstration: pic.twitter.com/fysQN1oBAw — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court.



I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

Jan. 6 Panel Chair Thompson Has COVID

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chairs the House Jan. 6 Committee, announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be present at the panel’s hearing tomorrow, a spokesperson for the committee said.

De Blasio Rides Off Into The Sunset

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that not only was he giving up his congressional campaign (I’m not the only one who forgot that was a thing, am I?), he was calling it quits with all electoral politics.

Nobody Wants To Work Anymore

A Brief History of Nobody Wants to Work Anymore



🧵 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) July 19, 2022

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!