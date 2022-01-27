Texas AG Under Investigation For Corruption Now Isn’t Naming All His Donors

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Technical Difficulties

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) reelection campaign missed the Jan. 18 deadline for candidates statewide to publicly disclose all their donors in the second half of 2021 — and his team still hasn’t done so, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Paxton’s report only laid out ​​$652,000 of the $2.77 million he raised in total. The rest is all unaccounted for.

The rest is all unaccounted for. The money Paxton raked in at a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in December isn’t detailed either.

in December isn’t detailed either. The attorney general’s campaign blamed the holdup on tech issues. It promised to give a full report once the problem gets fixed, whenever that is.

It promised to give a full report once the problem gets fixed, whenever that is. Paxton has been under federal investigation since last year over corruption allegations involving a wealthy donor.

Dems Prep To Get Crackin’ On Replacing Breyer

With a massive sigh of relief over news that 83-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of the term this summer, Democratic senators, fully aware there’s no time to waste, are moving to fill Breyer’s seat ASAP as Biden mulls over his options to replace the justice.

Breyer will officially announce his retirement today at a presser with Biden at the White House, according to CNN, NBC News and the Associated Press.

at a presser with Biden at the White House, according to CNN, NBC News and the Associated Press. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is aiming to get the whole confirmation process wrapped up within weeks, not months, according to the New York Times.

is aiming to get the whole confirmation process wrapped up within weeks, not months, according to the New York Times. We did a liveblog on this blockbuster development and senators’ reactions to it yesterday. Check it out here.

Witness Can Reportedly Confirm Gaetz Was Told He’d Had Sex With Minor

“Big Joe” Ellicott — the ex-Florida shock jockey who has pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme allegedly involving ex-Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg — was in the room when Greenberg called Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to tell him the congressman had had sex with a 17-year-old, the Daily Beast reports.

Ellicott is close friends with Greenberg , who has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking involving the same 17-year-old. Greenberg claimed in a confession letter to Trump ally Roger Stone that he and Gaetz had believed the teen was 19-years-old when they slept with her.

, who has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking involving the same 17-year-old. Greenberg claimed in a confession letter to Trump ally Roger Stone that he and Gaetz had believed the teen was 19-years-old when they slept with her. Ellicott has been talking to federal investigators about the trafficking and sexual contact with a minor allegations against Gaetz, according to Ellicott’s lawyer, who told CNN that his client “was able to shed light on all of those issues.”

Youngkin Already Planning To Usher In GOP Anti-Election Crusade To Virginia

In case you missed it: Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin (R) revealed during a pro-Trump radio show on Monday that he plans on firing the state’s current elections commissioner once the official’s term ends this summer.

Why? Because Youngkin wants someone overseeing the elections who’s “looking out for the integrity of the election process” and who is “not trying to be political” — a thing Youngkin Definitely Is Not Doing by casting doubt on the integrity of nonpartisan elections officials and trying to oust them like virtually all other Republican Trump toadies.

Because Youngkin wants someone overseeing the elections who’s “looking out for the integrity of the election process” and who is “not trying to be political” — a thing Youngkin Definitely Is Not Doing by casting doubt on the integrity of nonpartisan elections officials and trying to oust them like virtually all other Republican Trump toadies. The elections commissioner told the local news outlet Virginia Mercury that he didn’t know about Youngkin’s plans to fire him until the governor’s radio interview.

Majority Of Virginia Schools Ignore Youngkin’s Mask Mandate Ban

Despite the Virginia GOP governor’s executive order forcing schools to make masks optional, 53 percent of the state’s school districts still require students and staff to wear masks anyway, according to analysis by the Washington Post.

Must Read

“Flaws plague a tool meant to help low-risk federal prisoners win early release” – NPR

New York GOP Org Endorses Far-Right Hungarian PM

Earlier this week, the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) put out an endorsement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a far-right nationalist who’s leading the democratic backsliding in his country and is also a buddy of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The NYYRC didn’t put much effort into masking the racism driving its endorsement: “Western Civilization” comes up no fewer than four times, including the concluding appeal to Hungarians, urging them to “help preserve Western Civilization” by reelecting Orbán.

Amazon Pays For High School Propaganda Class

The e-shopping giant gave $50,000 to a high school in San Bernardino, California for a class called “Amazon Logistics and Business Management Pathway,” and its very grim curriculum includes the following:

Learning how to motivate employees with something “other than large bonuses and high salaries”

Analyzing “the footprint that Amazon has caused” and how to “be motivated to participate in this exciting and growing field of e-commerce and logistics”

Discovering “how to establish and develop an effective industry partnership with Amazon”

