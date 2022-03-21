Clarence Thomas Hospitalized

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

He’ll Miss Some Arguments

The Supreme Court announced on Sunday that Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. over “flu-like symptoms” on Friday, and has been diagnosed with an infection.

Thomas’ symptoms are abating amid treatment with antibiotics, according to the Supreme Court, and he’s expected to be released from the hospital today or tomorrow.

The justice will miss some oral arguments because he won't be participating in them remotely, the Supreme Court said. He'll consider and discuss the cases based on briefs, transcripts and audio of the hearings instead.

SCOTUS Confirmation Hearings Begin This Week

The Senate’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s pick to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, are kicking off today.

We’ve already gotten a pretty good idea of how Republican senators plan to oppose Jackson’s appointment, even though it’s all but guaranteed that she’ll be confirmed:

QAnon-lite accusations that she’s soft on crime

Critical race theory (which definitely has nothing to do with the fact that she’s a Black woman, of course)

Is she really qualified for the job? Are we sure her being a Black woman isn’t the only reason she was nominated?

Ukraine Rejects Russia’s Demand For Surrender In Mariupol

The Kremlin gave Ukraine an ultimatum demanding that its forces give up Mariupol, a key port city at the center of Russian bombardment, by 5 a.m. Moscow time Monday, a demand the Ukrainians flatly refused.

The Guardian : “Ukraine rejects deadline to surrender Mariupol”

: “Ukraine rejects deadline to surrender Mariupol” The New York Times : “The art school hit in Mariupol was sheltering 400 people, Zelensky says.”

: “The art school hit in Mariupol was sheltering 400 people, Zelensky says.” CNN: “‘Bombs falling every 10 minutes,’ says Ukrainian officer in Mariupol”

Biden Will Go To Poland

The President will be traveling to Warsaw, Poland on Friday to hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda to discuss Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Meadows Helped Plan Jan. 6 March To Capitol, Witness Says

A member of the team that planned the pro-Trump Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse that preceded the Capitol attack told Rolling Stone that he overhead rally organizer Kylie Kremer’s call on speakerphone between then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson in which they discussed plans for a march to the Capitol.

The plan was to “direct the people down there and make it look like they went down there on their own,” the rally team member told Rolling Stone.

The team member said he told the House Jan. 6 Committee about the conversation.

Gaetz Announces Reelection Bid

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) isn’t giving up his seat even in the face of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation: On Saturday, the GOP congressman announced that he will be running for reelection in this year’s midterms.

It’s been almost exactly a year since the New York Times first reported that the Justice Department was investigating Gaetz over an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and allegedly paying for her travel across state lines.

since the New York Times first reported that the Justice Department was investigating Gaetz over an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and allegedly paying for her travel across state lines. Six people are running for Gaetz’s seat: four Republicans and two Democrats.

Your Guide To Voting

NBC News has this interactive graphic to help you navigate your state’s rules on voting in November, including voter registration deadlines and whatever rule changes your state might’ve made since the 2020 election (so you Texans might find the guide to be especially helpful).

Rep. Young Passes Away, Triggering State’s First Ranked-Choice Election.

Rep. Don Young (R-AK), Alaska’s sole U.S. House representative, died on Friday. He was 88 and was first elected to the House in 1973. Once Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) sets the dates for the special elections to fill Young’s seat, the state will get to vote via ranked-choice system for the first time.

Lone Cyclist Sandbags Trucker Convoy And It’s Very Funny

Please just watch this:

Today The People’s Convoy was defeated by one person riding a bike in downtown DC. pic.twitter.com/gZTYZs1xfl — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 19, 2022

Are you trying to tell him something? Sorry, he can’t hear you, it’s too loud!

🎶 Morning Memo Radio 🎶

Cuomo Tells Us What Day It Is

On Saturday, disgraced ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted a screenshot of himself holding a public briefing on the pandemic before he resigned in disgrace. At one point during that briefing, according to the screenshot, the then-governor informed New Yorkers that it was Saturday:

Good morning, New York pic.twitter.com/f6wyPQ8gWN — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) March 19, 2022

It’s unclear what exactly the deal was behind the tweet, but we do know he’s been putting out trial balloons of a potential comeback attempt with a gubernatorial bid against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), his former lieutenant governor.

