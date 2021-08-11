Latest
20 hours ago ago
Dominion Keeps Up Defamation Lawsuits, Filing Against OANN, Newsmax and Patrick Byrne
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/24: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Cuomo with announcement of incoming travel advisory that all individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
20 hours ago ago
Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
20 hours ago ago
The Senate Notches A Bipartisan Infrastructure Win. Now On To The Main Event
Morning Memo

Senate Passes $3.5T Budget Resolution In Historic Late Night Infrastructure Push

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: Sen. Bernie Sanders (L) (I-VT) walks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after meeting on pending budget resolution legislation in Schumer's office August 09, 2021 in Washingt... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: Sen. Bernie Sanders (L) (I-VT) walks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after meeting on pending budget resolution legislation in Schumer's office August 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate is moving forward on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with final passage expected to happen at some point tomorrow. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 11, 2021 7:48 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Hit The Ground Running

Democratic senators early Wednesday morning approved the $3.5 trillion budget resolution for their massive package to push sweeping changes to the country’s “soft” infrastructure, including health care and education.

  • After the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that his caucus “just took a massive step towards restoring the middle class in the 21st Century.”
  • While he voted for the budget resolution, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continues to throw cold water on the size of the package, calling it “simply irresponsible.”

Senate Republicans Shoot Down Sweeping Voting Rights Reform

GOP senators predictably blocked Democrats’ effort to move forward with the “For The People” Act and other voting rights protections early Wednesday morning. But the move by Schumer to force the votes sets the Senate up to take up the issue again when it returns in September.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who led the Republicans’ objections, parroted the typical GOP talking points about the legislation; that it’s a “federal government takeover of elections” and “a massive power grab” by the Democrats.
  • Democrats were fully aware that the block was inevitable. Their attempt to advance the legislation was about getting their Republican colleagues’ rejection of it on the record.
  • Schumer pounced after Cruz objected. “Mr. President, the Republican minority just prevented the Senate from even having a debate—a debate, just that—on voting rights in this country,” the Democratic leader said on the floor.

Texas Republicans Authorize Law Enforcement To Arrest Fleeing Democrats

Texas House lawmakers on Tuesday night voted to allow the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms to order the arrest of Democrats who refuse to return after ditching the state to avoid a vote on the GOP’s voting restrictions.

  • Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) signed 52 civil arrest warrants after the vote.
  • The House Republicans’ vote came after the all-GOP Texas Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s temporary halt on arresting the Democrats.
  • The Democrats said after the Supreme Court made its decision that it was “no surprise” that Abbott and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) “want to arrest their political opponents” and vowed to continue the battle at a temporary injunction hearing on Aug 20.
  • Abbott’s office praised the Supreme Court for “upholding the rule of law and stopping another stall tactic by the Texas Democrats.”

Wisconsin GOP’s Anti-Voting Gambit Foiled

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) vetoed several GOP bills that aimed to saddle absentee voting with burdensome requirements.

  • Republicans don’t have the votes to override the veto, so this round was a loss. But don’t forget that they still have an Arizona-inspired fake investigation into the 2020 election results going on, so the push to delegitimize faith in the electoral process is still alive and well.

A Key Biden DOJ Nom

The President has tapped a former assistant special counsel who worked in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Elizabeth Prelogar, to be solicitor general at the Justice Department.

  • Prelogar has been working as acting solicitor general since January.
  • She clerked for Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, and before that for Attorney General Merrick Garland back when he was an appeals court judge.

Newly Uncovered Nuggets Of Trump’s Election Attacks

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told the Senate last weekend that Trump had called him directly seeking to have him file a particular complaint that aimed to get the Supreme Court to overturn the election, according to Politico.

  • Yes, we already knew Trump was trying to loop Rosen into that gambit. What’s new is the fact that Trump’s pressure campaign included a direct phone call to the acting AG.

A Critical Hearing To Keep On Your Radar Today

Byung “BJay” Pak, the ex-U.S. attorney in Atlanta who mysteriously quit as Trump tried to undo Georgia’s election results, will testify today in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Preach It

“The Vaccine Cards Are the Wrong Size” – The Atlantic

The Million-Dollar Question

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Morning-memo
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: