GOP Sure Is Acting Like The Dog That Caught The Car

On Their Heels?

No one really knows how the politics of abortion will play out in the brave new world of Dobbs. Not in the midterms. Certainly not long term. But early signs point to some GOP squeamishness about the impact of the Supreme Court decision on their midterm prospects.

The GOP defensiveness manifests itself in three ways:

1. Downplaying the impact of Dobbs

TPM: GOP Guvs Brush Off Dobbs

2. Not making Dobbs the centerpiece of their midterm campaigns

WaPo: Republicans tread carefully

3. Loser vibes

Federalist: How To Win The Debate On Abortion In 12 Clear Counterpoints

Go Deeper

Linda Greenhouse: Requiem for the Supreme Court

Heather Cox Richardson: Dobbs defenders insist it does not outlaw abortion

Some Historical Perspective

The last day on which a majority of #SCOTUS Justices had been appointed by Democratic Presidents was May 14, 1969.



The next 11 Justices, and 13 of the next 15, were appointed by Republican Presidents — even though Democrats have won 6 of the 13 presidential elections since then. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) June 25, 2022

About Those Exceptions

Politico: In states that allow abortion for rape and incest, finding a doctor may prove impossible

Protests All Weekend

CNN: Tear gas used to disperse protesters outside Arizona Capitol

The Cut: Truck driver ran into pro-choice protesters in Iowa

The Latest Polling

CBS has the first major poll since Dobbs:

Six in 10 Americans — including two thirds of women — disapprove of overturning Roe



Public calls it step backward over forward by big margin — emotions most often expressed are upset and angry@CBSNews/@YouGov poll fielded right after decision (6/24-25)https://t.co/L0EGa6IXRg pic.twitter.com/V3Wzh42M5u — Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) June 26, 2022

A STEP BACK FOR AMERICA

By more than a 20-point margin, Americans call the overturn of Roe a step backward rather than forward for America. https://t.co/JERnTagYMV pic.twitter.com/76LEPhLQne — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) June 26, 2022

Providence Punch

TPM: GOP Candidate Drops Out After Alleged Assault On Dem Rival At Abortion Rights Rally

Oops

TPM: GOP Rep Draws Backlash After Praising Overturn Of Roe As ‘Victory Of White Life’

Miller: President Trump… I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday pic.twitter.com/RqxmbT8jx5 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2022

Must Reads

Jeff Sharlet for Vanity Fair: January 6 Was Only The Beginning

Ron Brownstein for The Atlantic: America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

Rick Hasen for NYT: No One Is Above the Law, and That Starts With Donald Trump

Paying The Price For Stepping Out Of Line

House GOPers who showed a glimmer of anti-Trump spine face serious blowback in their re-election campaigns. But it’s probably not the defining vote you’re thinking about! The WaPo with a good little story on the GOP members who voted for a Jan. 6 commission and are now paying the price. Remember: The Jan. 6 commission never came to be and instead Nancy Pelosi created the select committee that Kevin McCarthy boycotted.

Welcome To The Party, NYT!

The paper of record discovers the The Strange Tale of Tina Peters

If You’ve Lost Kilmeade …

The Fox and Friends host says Trump was “unhinged” and angry between Election Day and Jan. 6: “So I think how you lose in life defines who you are, and even if there are things that bother you, welcome to the world.”

Rudy Assaulted?

The NYT headline captures the absurdist quality to this weekend’s kerfuffle: Rudy Giuliani Smacked on Back While Campaigning on Staten Island

The NYPost goes all Zapruder with the surveillance video.

McConnell’s Calculation

President Biden signed the most significant gun control in a generation Saturday. How did Mitch McConnell get on board with such a thing? Partially by defining the bill as a solution not for gun violence but for mental health and school safety. But it’s a bit more complicated:

Not hard to figure out @LeaderMcConnell. He knew Roe & gun decisions were coming down from the SCOTUS majority he helped build & that those decisions would be toxic w/the suburban women @GOP needs this fall. So he signed off on modest gun reforms in hopes of softening the blow. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 26, 2022

Making The Rounds

From Sarah Huckabee Sanders victory speech last month:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom."



Um. pic.twitter.com/qNsWoxUmJU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 26, 2022

