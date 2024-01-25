Ralph Norman Has No Regrets About His Call For ‘Marshall Law’

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Ralph ‘Marshall Law’ Norman Is Still At It

It’s been more than a year since TPM first revealed the now-infamous “Marshall Law” text that Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) sent Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows three days before Biden’s inauguration – and Norman can’t seem to get his story straight.

In December 2022, when we first reported on the text, Norman asked us to send him the text to review then never got back to us.

In January 2023, Norman told a local newspaper in South Carolina, “Obviously, Martial Law was never warranted.”

But then yesterday on CNN, Norman said his only regret about the text was misspelling “martial.”

Rep. Ralph Norman, who sent a text three days before Biden’s inauguration asking Mark Meadows to declare “Marshall law,” says he only regrets misspelling it. pic.twitter.com/mOLPuSjxPc — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 25, 2024

Peter Navarro To Be Sentenced Today

Prosecutors are seeking a six-month sentence today for Trump White House official Peter Navarro’s contempt of Congress conviction. Navarro failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

Trump May Testify Today

Donald Trump may in fact testify today in the defamation trial against him by E. Jean Carroll.

Trump Prosecutions In Holding Pattern

With the DC Circuit Court of Appeals taking its own sweet time handing down its decision on whether presidents have immunity from criminal prosecution, Judge Aileen Cannon slow-rolling the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and Fani Willis’ Georgia case plodding along, the Stormy Daniels hush money trial set for March 25 is looking more likely to be Trump’s first criminal trial.

Trump Threatens, Bullies, And Ices Out Haley Donors

As I noted Monday, Donald Trump isn’t just capturing the GOP nomination, he’s consolidating absolute power within the party. Here’s his threat to Nikki Haley donors:

Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!

Fun, Fun, Fun

In his bankruptcy proceeding, Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to testify in person next month about the state of his finances.

4 More Years Of Sketchy Trump Biz Dealings?

WSJ: Trump’s Golf-Course Tax Break Could Reach $323 Million

Miami Herald: Russian investor made millions off insider trading tied to Trump Media, court docs say (for the record, Trump is not implicated in this alleged scheme)

Hate To See It

The House Ethics Committee probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over allegations that led to a federal investigation but no criminal charges against him is ramping up, ABC News reports.

Kari Lake Still Sowing Chaos In Arizona

WaPo:

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit announced his resignation Wednesday after a recording was made public that appeared to show him attempting to entice Republican Kari Lake to sit out the 2024 election for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.

GOP Bails On Border Bill To Help Trump

Donald Trump and the GOP would rather have the border as an issue to flog Joe Biden with during this year’s campaign than actually pass a border bill in which Democrats agree to give them big concessions. Mitch McConnell conceded as much yesterday. More importantly, a collapse of border bill negotiations leaves Ukraine aid high and dry with no clear path forward to overcome Republican opposition.

What Politicizing The Border Looks Like

At the same time the border bill was foundering on the Hill, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released one of the most inane, over-the-top, secession-esque statements I’ve ever seen:

My statement on Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense. pic.twitter.com/seNFZdmujP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

It’s not just Abbott. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ratified the move.

For those keeping score at home, Abbott is cartoonishly claiming his state is being invaded and left defenseless by the federal government as a justification for nullifying federal law (and basically abandoning the entire structure of federalism) while at the exact same time Trump and the GOP writ large are torpedoing border legislation so they can use racist and xenophobic rhetoric more effectively against Joe Biden for their own partisan electoral aims. Good times.

!!!

Houston Chronicle:

Texas saw an estimated 26,313 rape-related pregnancies during the 16 months after the state outlawed all abortions, with no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Of Course They Did

Philip Bump does a public service by comparing a just-released transcript of a witness interview in the House GOP’s Hunter Biden jihad to the misstatements, half-truths, and spin that the Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and his ilk put on the closed-door testimony between the time it happened and the transcript was released.

Ohio Bans Gender-Affirming Care

Overriding a veto by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio legislature has banned gender-affirming care and transgender girls from playing on school sports team for girls and women.

Florida Is Still In The Grip Of DeSantis Fever

NYT:

Students can no longer take sociology to fulfill their core course requirements, Florida’s state university system ruled on Wednesday. Instead, its board of governors approved “a factual history course” as a replacement.

Jon Stewart’s Swan Song

In a fitting tribute to the two old white guys beyond their prime running for president, the Daily Show is bringing back Jon Stewart to host – but a full schedule is too much at this stage of his career, so he’ll only host on Mondays. Too acerbic?

In honor of the moment, the most-watched Stewart segment on YouTube:

