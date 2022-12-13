Norman Responds To TPM Revelations Of His Call For ‘Marshall Law’: Texts Came From ‘Source Of Frustration’ 

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), whose Jan. 17, 2021 text to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called for Donald Trump to invoke “Marshall Law,” has responded to the revelations.

“Obviously, Martial Law was never warranted,” Norman said in a statement to local South Carolina outlet The State. “That text message came from a source of frustration, on the heels of countless unanswered questions about the integrity of the 2020 election, without any way to slow down and examine those issues prior to the inauguration of the newly elected president.”

TPM first reported Norman’s January text on Monday.

“Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of no return in saving our Republic!!” Norman texted Meadows in 2021. “Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!”

When first reached for comment by TPM, he replied: “It’s been two years. Send that text to me and I’ll take a look at it.” After being sent a copy of the “Marshall Law” text, he did not respond.

He also referenced the Dominion voting machine conspiracy theory in the January 2021 text, in which Trump fans accuse the company of selling equipment that switched Trump votes to Joe Biden. The baseless accusations have spawned multiple lawsuits.

Based on the text log TPM obtained, Meadows did not respond.

Norman had also texted Meadows on Nov. 7 2020, shortly after outlets had called the election for Biden, encouraging Meadows to “FIGHT” and bemoaning that they would “lay down and abandon him JUST BECAUSE THE BIASED MEDIA HAS CALL THE ELECTION.” He advocated for forcing recounts in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

He later expressed frustration with the lack of Republican unity behind challenging the certification of the electoral college votes.

“Mark, I hear McCarthy is giving equal time to let those who are opposed to the challenge of the electoral votes which is LUDICROUS!! Trump needs to call Kevin!!” Norman wrote to Meadows on Jan. 5, 2021.

Norman easily won reelection this year by 64,216 votes. He first joined the U.S. House in 2017, winning a special election when Mick Mulvaney vacated his seat to serve as Office of Management and Budget director under Trump.