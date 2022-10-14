Pelosi Swore She’d Punch Trump If He Came To Capitol As Insurrectionists Approached

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

‘I’m Going To Punch Him Out’

CNN released new Jan. 6 footage last night showing a livid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacting to her chief of staff’s report that Trump, who had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol at the end of his rally speech, wanted to come to the Hill with the mob.

Pelosi’s response: “If he comes, I’m going to punch him out. I’ve been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds, I’m going to punch him out. And I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

Pelosi’s response to hearing Trump might march to the Capitol is definitely worth watching pic.twitter.com/wpUlvKoqwT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2022

Leahy Taken To Hospital

Sen. Patrick Leahy’s (D-VT) office announced on Thursday night that the senator was “not feeling well” and was taken to the hospital for an overnight stay “as a precaution.”

We don’t know exactly what caused Leahy to feel unwell.

Leahy, one of the most senior members of the Senate, has been admitted to the hospital three times in the past two years. He went last year after experiencing muscle spasms, and he had to have two surgeries this past summer to fix a broken hip after suffering a fall.

Jan. 6 Panel Votes To Subpoena Trump

In a major escalation of its probe, the House Jan. 6 Committee voted unanimously to subpoena the ex-president for documents and testimony during what may have been the panel’s last public hearing yesterday.

Missed the hearing? Catch up on the developments through our live blog.

"Trump Worried That If He Didn't Steal The Election, Then 'People Would Know' He Lost It" – Josh Kovensky

– Josh Kovensky The committee unveiled disturbing new footage of the Capitol attack and lawmakers’ response to the violence:

This previously unseen footage shows Congressional leaders—both Republicans and Democrats—as they were taken to a secure location during the January riot.



Everyone involved was actively working to address the violence. All of them did what President Trump refused to do. pic.twitter.com/fcF4zBLGWm — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 13, 2022

Migrants Might Actually Get Visas Thanks To DeSantis’ Stunt

The Texas sheriff who’s investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) nakedly political scheme to fly duped Venezuelan migrants from the Lone Star State to Martha’s Vineyard has certified the migrants as victims of a possible crime, which makes them eligible to apply for special visas for crime victims and witnesses called “U-visas.”

The sheriff has said he’s investigating the case as “possible unlawful restraint” due to the migrants’ allegations that they were tricked into boarding the planes with fake promises of housing and assistance at their destination and that they weren’t told they were going to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Texas probe isn't the only investigation DeSantis is facing over his MAGA theater: The Treasury Department is looking into whether the GOP governor used federal COVID-19 aid to pay for the flights.

Clinics Now Offering Free Vasectomies

Vasectomies have been on the rise ever since the Supreme Court’s conservative majority struck down Roe v. Wade, so several Planned Parenthood clinics have started offering to do the procedures for free.

Make sure to be smarter about it than Michael Scott, folks.

SCOTUS Nixes Trump’s Bid For Help In MAL Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the ex-president’s request to reinstate Judge Aileen Cannon’s order allowing the special master in the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago case to review the classified documents Trump stashed at his Florida resort. The high court’s decision came as a one-sentence order without noted dissents.

Parkland High School Shooter Avoids Death Penalty

A jury on Thursday rejected the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the man who opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and killed 17 people in 2018. Instead, Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole.

Congressional Ethics Staff Chief Slapped With DUI

Omar Ashmawy, the chief counsel and staff director for the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), was arrested and charged with drunk driving last month after crashing into the front porch of a house in Pennsylvania, Yahoo News found. The official was put on leave on Wednesday after Yahoo News reached out to him and the OCE, which…what?

