Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Retribution Loyalist Kash Patel Confirmed As FBI Director Amid Questions About Perjury
4 hours ago
Trump’s DC US Attorney Nom Targets House Dem, Expanding Effort To Stifle Trump Admin Criticism
23 hours ago
Trump DOJ Tries To Bully Its Way To End Of Eric Adams Prosecution
23 hours ago
President Trump Says He Offered Michael Flynn ‘About Ten Jobs’ In The New Administration
Morning Memo

Pam Bondi Lets Acting Officials Do All Her Dirty Work

INSIDE: Emil Bove ... Ed Martin ... Elon Musk
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi departs from a news conference at the Department of Justice Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Bondi held the news conference to announce ch... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi departs from a news conference at the Department of Justice Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Bondi held the news conference to announce charges against the state of New York for failure to enforce federal immigration laws. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 20, 2025 10:15 a.m.
717
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

DOJ Run Amok

The Justice Department under new Attorney General Pam Bondi continues its steep decline, setting new precedents almost daily for supplication to the White House, corrupt and unethical conduct, and dubious representations to judges.

Yesterday was its own special, to use the legal term of art, shitshow.

The acting deputy attorney general appeared all alone in federal court in Manhattan to try to seal the deal on his corrupt scheme to dismiss criminal charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. The deputy attorney general runs the Justice Department on a day to day basis; yet here was Emil Bove by himself at the counsel table, with apparently no other DOJ lawyer willing to sit with him. Behind him providing visible support was Todd Blanche, the nominee for deputy attorney general who has yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Both men until last month were personal attorneys to Donald Trump.

After the hearing (no ruling yet on the motion to dismiss from U.S. District Judge Dale Ho), Bove sent a tone-deaf, Trumpian message to DOJ employees trying to turn his solo appearance in court from a personal humiliation into a model of diehard MAGA-tude. In a snarky conclusion that is astonishing coming from a DAG, Bove said that anyone who wasn’t onboard the Trump train could resign and pointed them to the letters penned by their colleagues who resigned over Bove’s order to dismiss the Adams case:

NEW: Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove to DOJ employees: “For those who do not support our critical mission, I understand there are templates for resignation letters available on the websites of the New York Times and CNN.”

[image or embed]

— Ryan J. Reilly “paints a vivid and urgent portrait of… disarray” (@ryanjreilly.com) February 19, 2025 at 4:12 PM

As that unprecedented scene was playing out in NYC, President Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. attorney in DC was further showering himself in disgrace. Ed Martin, who is the acting USA for the moment, sent another one of his wildly inappropriate emails to colleagues that was apparently promptly leaked again.

Martin for the third time that we know of made grand and obsequious gestures toward Elon Musk’s DOGE: “We will protect DOGE,” he declared:

"We will protect DOGE."This morning, Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin — a "stop the steal" organizer and Jan. 6 defendant advocate — sent an email titled "Operation Whirlwind" in which he said he's personally launched an investigation into Sen. Chuck Schumer.The text:

[image or embed]

— Ryan J. Reilly “paints a vivid and urgent portrait of… disarray” (@ryanjreilly.com) February 19, 2025 at 10:48 AM

Most alarming was Martin’s willingness to launch pseudo-investigations of prominent Democrats and to castigate them in politicized terms while touting his own bonafides in going after them. Among the Democrats targeted by Martin: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA).

“Operation Whirlwind” is what Martin is calling his effort to prosecute anyone who targets public officials, but it appears to be more of an effort to stifle First Amendment expression and intimidate opposition leaders than to protect officials from the wave of actual threats that Trump himself has stirred up in recent years.

Tracking The Purges

  • Pentagon: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is considering firing or removing generals and senior officers as early as this week, according to multiple reports.
  • IRS: Roughly 6,000 employees will be laid off, the NYT reports.
  • FEMA: Another round of firings are coming, this time targeting employees who have worked on DEI or climate change.

Thread Of The Day

The DOGE firings have nothing to do with “efficiency” or “cutting waste.” They’re a direct push to weaken federal agencies perceived as liberal. This was evident from the start, and now the data confirms it: targeted agencies overwhelmingly those seen as more left-leaning. 🧵⬇️

[image or embed]

— Adam Bonica (@adambonica.bsky.social) February 19, 2025 at 9:18 PM

Purges Are HARD

  • Forked Up: Some federal workers accepted the deferred resignation offer in the notorious “Fork in the Road” email and were fired anyway, the WaPo reports.
  • U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga of Virginia temporarily blocked the CIA and DNI from firing intelligence officers assigned to do DEI work.
  • An official at the U.S. Digital Service, which was renamed U.S. DOGE Service, has resigned rather than abide the destruction.

Quote Of The Day

“Good luck with that, they just fired the whole privacy team.”–an email from OPM to CNN responding to a FOIA request

Trump Screws Up His Own Shell Game

As the White House continues to refuse to say who is heading up DOGE, except to insist to judges and the press that is most definitely not Elon Musk, President Trump outright said it is Elon Musk.

DOGE Watch

  • President Trump issued a new executive order putting DOGE in charge of a sweeping effort to weaken federal regulations.
  • DOGE is now reportedly ensconced at the Pentagon, CISA, and FAA.
  • The data DOGE released about federal contract savings doesn’t add up, NPR reports.

USAID Crisis May Be Coming To A Head In Court

The latest on the two USAID lawsuits in DC:

  • U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols has given the Trump administration until noon today to clean up the “mess” created by contradictory statements to the court by Trump official Peter Marocco about how overseas aid workers would be treated.
  • U.S. District Judge Amir Ali has given the Trump administration until 1 p.m. ET to respond to a motion seeking to hold it in contempt for failing to abide by his temporary restraining order that lifted the USAID spending freeze.

IMPORTANT

Charlie Savage:

The Trump administration is systematically exploiting loopholes to effectively keep much of the president’s blanket spending freezes in place, accounts by officials and court filings show, despite restraining orders from judges who have told agencies to disregard the directives.

The administration’s strategy is to have political appointees embedded in various agencies invoke other legal authorities to pause spending, while posturing as if those officials had undertaken the efforts independent of President Trump’s original directives.

It Could Be Worse?

President Trump said he has offered his disgraced former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn “about ten jobs” in his new administration.

Trump Loses Again On Ending Birthright Citizenship

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to lift a lower court injunction that has been blocking President Trump executive order purporting to end the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.

EXCLUSIVE

Texas Observer: ICE Prosecutor in Dallas Runs White Supremacist X Account

‘It Looks Like A Zoo, There Are Fenced Cages’ 

NYT: Migrants, Deported to Panama Under Trump Plan, Detained in Remote Jungle Camp

Trump’s Ukraine Travesty

As President Trump lays the groundwork to surrender Ukraine to Russia, he continues to lob undermining verbal potshots at President Volodymyr Zelensky: “A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

Over the past few days, Trump has adopted Russia propaganda as his own rhetoric, threatened Ukraine’s sovereign integrity, abandoned a longtime ally, and sided with its authoritarian invaders while gaslighting the world into thinking Ukraine itself started the war.

Some perspectives on Trump’s march of folly:

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

717
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM. Signal: davidkurtz.88
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Morning Memo
717
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for osprey osprey says:

    Nothing but ugliness. Fortunately, the opposition is slowly finding its voice. I think a great deal of the smash and grab was intended to set everyone off balance, leaving the destruction as fait accompli. Just another way of saying, “yeah, I did that. What are you going to do about it?”

    Frist! No cat.

  2. A few generals short of Donald Trump being a global superpower. Jesus Fuck.

  5. Avatar for 21zna9 21zna9 says:

    Pam Bondage is one fucked up bitch. I want to see her and Patel face a real trial with real consequences for once, along with every fucking traitor in the Dump administration.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

711 more replies

Participants

Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for trnc Avatar for steviedee111 Avatar for inversion Avatar for sniffit Avatar for arrendis Avatar for ralph_vonholst Avatar for mch Avatar for gr Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for darrtown Avatar for isakindamagic Avatar for 21zna9 Avatar for birdford Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for eaharrison Avatar for dogmaalsocatma Avatar for iafixture Avatar for IBecameACitizenforthis Avatar for ClutchCargo Avatar for Zemod

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: