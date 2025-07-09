Only KBJ Recognizes the Historic Stakes of Trump’s Purges

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

A Devastating Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court, with only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting, cleared the way for the Trump administration to proceed with mass layoffs of federal workers that will devastate governmental capacity.

The high court’s decision to stay a lower court order blocking the layoffs at 21 government agencies while the Trump administration appeals effectively greenlights the purges. It risks leaving some government services and capabilities so depleted that they won’t be able to be restored even if the workers ultimately prevail in court.

Jackson appears to be the only justice cognizant of those risks, and she let loose in a howl of a dissent that pegged the historical moment just right: “In my view, this was the wrong decision at the wrong moment, especially given what little this Court knows about what is actually happening on the ground.”

The decision by the other justices, Jackson warned, will “allow an apparently unprecedented and congressionally unsanctioned dismantling of the Federal Government to continue apace, causing irreparable harm before courts can determine whether the President has the authority to engage in the actions he proposes.”

Purge and Replace

Under the Trump administration, the Department of Energy has hired three scientists well known for their contrarianism about anthropogenic climate change, the NYT reports:

Trump Retribution May Have Taken a Dark New Turn

In a lightly sourced but mostly credible report, Fox News Digital says the Justice Department has launched criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, two of President Trump’s longest-standing nemeses, for their roles in the Trump-Russia probe from his first term.

Key data points:

The investigation of Brennan is focused in part on whether he allegedly made false statements to Congress.

“CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution,” Fox reported.

Two sources described to Fox the FBI’s view of the duo’s interactions as a “conspiracy.”

This news comes after the CIA released last week a Ratcliffe-ordered revisionist report on the intel community’s 2017 assessment that Russia engaged in covert influence campaign to help Trump win in 2016.

Tulsi Gabbard Has Her Own Retribution Scheme Going

The task force that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard set up to, among other things, enforce President Trump’s weaponization executive order wants access to the emails and chat logs of the major intel agencies, apparently as a way of punishing disloyalty, the WaPo reports:

The unprecedented interest in data by officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence startled some senior agency officials, who have expressed concerns about the counterintelligence and privacy risks of aggregating what could be a large amount of sensitive information that may include references to intercepts of electronic communications on overseas targets, said several U.S. officials and others familiar with aspects of the effort. … Some senior intelligence officials are also privately concerned that the effort could be used to pursue perceived disloyalty to the Trump administration, including to identify individuals who implemented the policies of the previous administration.

Judge Takes Note of UN Report on El Salvador

The newly revealed UN report that El Salvador has pinned “jurisdiction and legal responsibility” for the U.S.-deported CECOT detainees on the United States continues to reverberate.

The report was filed in the original Alien Enemies Act case in D.C., but on her own initiative U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher of Maryland immediately took notice of the report in a separate case.

Gallagher has been stonewalled for months by the Trump administration in the case of the Venezuelan man named Cristian wrongfully deported to El Salvador in March in violation of a pre-existing court-approved settlement agreement. She ordered the administration to facilitate Cristian’s return, but it has continued to provided vague and non-responsive status reports pointing the finger at El Salvador for not providing more information.

In a stern letter to the attorneys in the case, Gallagher wrote:

In status reports submitted pursuant to this Court’s June 5, 2025 Order, Defendants have repeatedly skirted this Court’s directive to provide information regarding the steps they have taken and will take to facilitate the return of Cristian to the United States. Instead, Defendants have repeatedly made oblique references to their request of “assistance” from the U.S. Department of State (DOS), which has “enter[ed] into negotiations to facilitate Cristian’s return” and “assumed responsibility on behalf of the U.S. Government for…diplomatic discussions with El Salvador.”

Gallagher ordered the Trump administration to explain to her by next Tuesday why, in light of the UN report, it keeps insisting that diplomacy by the State Department is required to facilitate Cristian’s return.

In the meantime, another new development suggests that the United States does have control over the detainees it sent to CECOT. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was working on a since-botched deal to exchange about 250 Venezuelan migrants that the U.S. has deported to El Salvador for several Americans and dozens of political prisoners held in Venezuela, the NYT reports.

Today in Strange Plots

WaPo: Canadian troops arrested in alleged plot to seize part of Québec

The Guardian: Ten charged with attempted murder after allegedly ambushing ICE agents in Texas on July 4

WaPo: A Marco Rubio impostor is using AI voice to call high-level officials

ICYMI

TPM’s Josh Kovensky examines the speech that Vice President JD Vance gave the Claremont Institute over the July 4 weekend, a newer and darker version of his brand of blood and soil nationalism.

MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s Lawyers Fined for AI Filings

A federal judge in Colorado fined lawyers for MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for egregiously error-filled filings in a defamation case against him by a Dominion Voting Systems Employee. The judge ruled that the lawyers’ explanations for the errors fell short and would not have occurred “absent the use of generative artificial intelligence or gross carelessness by counsel.”

