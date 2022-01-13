GOP Sen. Very Concerned About Black Biden Nom’s Speeding Ticket ‘Rap Sheet’

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

A Very Troubling Past Indeed

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wants to know how Biden’s judicial nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, who is Black, can possibly have the integrity to be a federal judge given his “rap sheet” of an entire three speeding tickets from over a decade ago that he didn’t pay for at first.

One of the tickets was for him driving five miles over the speed limit.

The nominee "thought he was above the law," so "imagine how he'll conduct himself if he's confirmed as a federal judge" Blackburn argued.

Blackburn flashed her congressional pin and was allowed to leave after a car she was riding in got pulled over by the U.S. Capitol Police in March, according to CNN.

Just in case you're curious, here's what Blackburn had to say about Brett Kavanaugh.

McCarthy Refuses To Cooperate With Jan. 6 Panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made it clear on Wednesday night he has no intention of cooperating with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee’s request for information on his conversations with Trump after the insurrection.

McCarthy claimed that his “private conversations” were “not remotely” related to the Capitol attack.

"I have nothing else to add," the Republican leader said.

He also (predictably) accused the committee's investigation of being politically motivated.

Committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) didn't rule out the possibility of subpoenaing McCarthy after he made his announcement. She told CNN that the panel was going to "evaluate" its options "but we will get to the truth."

McEnany Met With Jan. 6 Panel

The Jan. 6 Committee had a virtual meeting with former White House press secretary and Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Here’s a detailed list of everyone the Jan. 6 Committee’s either contacted for voluntary interviews or subpoenaed.

House To Pass Voting Rights Legislation Today

The lower house approved a rule last night to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in an unrelated NASA bill (we explain that weird move here).

Now the House will vote on the package in full today and send it over to the Senate, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated in a “Dear Colleague” letter last night.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) still haven't seemed to budge in their positions on tweaking the filibuster to pass voting reform despite pressure from Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Biden will meet with the Senate Democratic Caucus at the Capitol this afternoon to continue talks over the legislation.

Ohio Supreme Court Nixes GOP-Drawn District Map

Oh no you don’t: The Ohio Supreme Court ruled yesterday to toss out the map created by the Republican-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission, finding that the new lines qualified as partisan gerrymandering.

One of the justices broke from her party to rule against the map , providing the key vote in the 4-3 decision.

The commission has 10 days to draw a new map for review again.

Biden DOJ Fighting Against Financial Compensation For Separated Migrant Families

For all of the President’s talk about how Trump-era migrant family separations were a “human tragedy,” his Justice Department’s court battles tell a very different story.

Graham Won’t Vote For McConnell If He Doesn’t Start Being Nicer To Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News host Sean Hannity last night that he was against making Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) the Senate majority leader unless the Kentucky Republican can “effectively work” with Trump because “I’m not going to vote for anybody that can’t have a working relationship with” the ex-president.

Yet Another GOPer Compares COVID-19 Safety Mandates To Holocaust

Why does this keep happening? Why do they keep making it necessary for the Auschwitz Memorial to tell them to knock it off?

Pillow Man Wants All Of America To Go To Jail

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has discovered that basically everyone in America did an election fraud in 2020 and it’s time for the country to become a supermax prison. “We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people,” he declared on Wednesday.

